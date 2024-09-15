Finland: Baltic Sea temperatures unusually high for September

People at a beach in Põhja-Tallinn. Summer 2024. Photo is illustrative.
People at a beach in Põhja-Tallinn. Summer 2024. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The temperature of the Baltic Sea is unusually high for September, according to measurements from the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Since the first week of September, a heatwave has persisted across the entire coastal waters of Finland, news agency STT reported.

This week, two measuring stations in the Gulf of Finland recorded the highest September temperatures in nearly 30 years of measurement history. One of the stations is located near Helsinki, while the other is farther out in the Gulf of Finland.

The previously recorded maximum September temperatures at these stations have been exceeded by 1-2 degrees Celsius. In some areas, average daily temperatures have been over five degrees higher than the norm.

This year, the summer period of elevated temperatures in the Baltic Sea has been exceptionally long. The previous "heatwave" was recorded at the end of May and the beginning of June, according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Editor: Mait Ots, Marcus Turovski

Source: STT-BNS

