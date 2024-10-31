Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

Strong winds are expected to hit Estonia on Friday, according to the Estonian Environment Agency.

The strong winds are predicted to hit the islands late on Thursday night, before reaching the mainland after midnight.

By Friday morning, the gust will also have an impact in Southern Estonia, with northwesterly winds in coastal areas are also expected to increase to up to 25 m/s by Friday afternoon.

Rain and sleet are predicted for the evening of November 1, with a risk of slippery roads in a number of areas as a result.

Weather warning in Estonia on October 31, 2024. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

More information including the latest updates on the weather in Estonia is available here.

