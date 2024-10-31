X!

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

News
A pedestrian in Tallinn battles with the elements in 2018.
A pedestrian in Tallinn battles with the elements in 2018. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Strong winds are expected to hit Estonia on Friday, according to the Estonian Environment Agency.

The strong winds are predicted to hit the islands late on Thursday night, before reaching the mainland after midnight.

By Friday morning, the gust will also have an impact in Southern Estonia, with northwesterly winds in coastal areas are also expected to increase to up to 25 m/s by Friday afternoon.

Rain and sleet are predicted for the evening of November 1, with a risk of slippery roads in a number of areas as a result.

Weather warning in Estonia on October 31, 2024. Source: Estonian Environment Agency

More information including the latest updates on the weather in Estonia is available here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Analyst: October price rises in Estonia came as a nasty surprise

19:53

Gallery: New exhibition explores meaning of power at Tallinn's PoCo Museum

19:49

Strong winds and slippery roads expected across Estonia on Friday

19:45

Former Tallinn Prison site up for auction with starting bid of €8.4 million

19:38

Kregor Zirk sets new Estonian record for men's 400m freestyle in Singapore

19:20

From settlement to city: New exhibition explores Tartu's origins

18:51

Tartu aims to transform undeveloped riverfront area into vibrant urban space

18:24

Kaspar Viilup: Do we really need to put Halloween in the pillory every year?

18:00

Finance minister criticizes plan to dip into reserves for public transport funding

17:30

Alternative R&B star JMSN: I cannot wait to get to Tallinn and play

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.10

Official car tax calculator: See how much you'll have to pay

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

07:51

Russia's Ivangorod intensifies propaganda activities against Narva

08:31

Feature: With Estonia's mardipäev and kadripäev, is Halloween one too many?

14:10

Gallery: Cafes, restaurants across Estonia protest tax rises Updated

28.10

Residents say Tallinn's Old Town not a safe place to live

14:48

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

30.10

Paying by card charges full reserve amount at Krooning gas stations Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo