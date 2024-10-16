Weather to be clear for the rest of the week, cold at night

Wednesday in Estonia will be clear with barely a cloud in the sky in much of the country, and quite warm for the time of year daytime.

Similar conditions can be expected in the next few days, though the clear skies mean the nights and mornings will be cold, and roads may be slippery at times.

Tuesday night and Wednesday early morning was mostly clear and dry, with a few showers and clouds in the east early on, and some fog. While temperatures reached up to 9 degrees Celsius in immediate coastal areas, the mercury was down to as low as minus three inland.

Morning weather map for Estonia, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Source: ERR

The morning will mostly remain very clear too, save for in the easternmost parts, and ambient temperatures can range from up to 8 degrees on the Hiiumaa coasts, to minus one in the far southeast.

Daytime weather map in Estonia, Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Source: ERR

Daytime, the skies stay clear, with southwesterly breezes only noticeable on the coasts, where gusts up to 15 meters per second can be recorded. The ambient temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook, Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20, 2024. Source: ERR

Wednesday night will be cold, however: Zero degrees on average and colder in places, with ground temperatures likely to be a few degrees below. The coming nights will see a mean temperature of just 2 degrees, too.

On the other hand, it will stay clear through to Sunday, and mean ambient temperatures during the day will be a fairly uniform 10-11 degrees.

Sunrise is at just before 8 a.m. today, Wednesday, but by Sunday it will come after 8.10 a.m., and, similarly, sunset is around 10 minutes later on Sunday than today (about 6 p.m.). The clocks go back one hour a week on Sunday, October 25.

Transport Board issues weather warning

The state Transport Board (Transpordiamet) has issued a weather warning regarding road safety, thanks to the low overnight temperatures today and in the coming days.

If the road surface temperature drops below zero as it will do particularly inland, the risk of frost or ice on road sections with a damp or wet road surface causing hazardous conditions remains in place through the morning.

Janno Sammul, director of the board's road maintenance section, said: "We would like to remind all road users that the roads can be slippery. Our maintenance partners are ready to carry out anti-slippage measures, but it must be taken into account that the risk of black ice forming at around 0 degrees is very high, and it can appear on the road very unexpectedly."

"We ask road users to be careful, especially those who have not had time to change their summer tires to winter tires," he added.

The Transport Board advises road users to allow more time than usual when planning a journey, to cut driving speed where necessary, to avoid dangerous maneuvers and to keep their distance from the vehicle in front.

Before starting a journey, it is also worth checking the road conditions on the Tark Tee portal.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!