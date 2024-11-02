X!

'Dangerous' weather warning still in force on Estonia's coast on Saturday

Storm on Saturday November 2, 2024,
Storm on Saturday November 2, 2024, Source: Margus Muld/ERR
A "dangerous" weather warning has been issued along the Estonian coast on Saturday with high winds forecast. Sleet will also make roads slippery.

"Nov 2 northwest wind in inland in gusts to 17, on [the] coast 20-25 m/s. At times rain and sleet with risk of slippery roads!" the Environment Agency wrote.

On Saturday morning the Rescue Board said Friday night's storm was slowing down. However, it stressed that high winds and slippery roads were still expected.

Spokesman Siim Palu said more than 350 calls had been made to the agency in the last 24 hours, approximately half from Lääne and Pärnu counties and the islands. The agency usually receives between 60 and 70 calls a day.

"Most of them have been to remove trees that have fallen on roads and power lines," he said.

Around 14,000 were left without electricity in western Estonia and on the islands on Saturday morning.

The Rescue Board's Toomas Kääparin said that the first autumn storm of the year always brings a lot of challenges.

"The first storm always comes unexpectedly and knocks down old and dead trees that have dried up during the summer. We ask people to be careful when traveling today, because according to the forecasts, strong winds are expected today as well," he said.

According to their data, no people were injured.

Weather warning on November 2, 2024. Source: Environment Agency

A level two orange warning means "unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast".

The agency advises people to be vigilant and up to date about the weather forecast: "Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

More information is available on the Environment Agency's website.

For information about crisis preparedness see the "Be Prepared!" website.

Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino, Johannes Voltri

