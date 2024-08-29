Thursday's temperatures in Estonia still up to 25 degrees

Summer's last waltz in Estonia continues Thursday thanks to an area of high pressure set to remain into Saturday morning. The sunny and warm weather will give way to showers over the weekend, though temperatures will remain warm, and Sunday will be drier than Saturday.

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning was dry and calm, with temperatures up to 17 degrees on the coasts, though mist was widespread and inland, temperatures were as low as 8 degrees Celsius.

Weather map for the morning of August 29, 2024. Source: ERR

Thursday morning brings sparse cloud, though the mist may linger in some areas. Light breezes, and ambient temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees on the mainland, up to 17 degrees again on the coasts, particularly Saaremaa's.

Daytime weather map, August 29, 2024. Source: ERR

The day remains clear with only very high, thin cloud layers in places, and average temperatures of up to 24 degrees. Again, breezes, though their direction will have swung round from south to east, will be very light.

Evening weather in Estonia, August 29, 2024. Source: ERR

The evening will be if anything even clearer, up to 21 degrees and no lower than 19 degrees.

Four-day weather outlook in Estonia, Friday, August 30 to Monday, September 2, 2024. Source: ERR

After another dry night, Friday will continue to be influenced by the high pressure area keeping the weather dry and skies clear until noon.

In the afternoon, isolated clouds may develop, potentially bringing brief showers.

Daytime temperatures may reach as high as 28 degrees Friday, and 26 on average, and Friday night will be a good one for being out and about on the town for those that do.

The arrival of the low pressure area Saturday, the last day of August, will bring with it cloud, showers and possible thunder, though this will clear through the day, starting in the islands and west.

Even then temperatures will hover around the 20-degree mark, up to even 25 degrees in the east.

One difference in the coming days is the evenings and nights will get chillier, starting Saturday, and down to an average of just 9 degrees overnight Sunday to Monday.

Sunday itself will see isolated showers, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees, and the new work week will start cloudy, but drier and still quite warm at 21 degrees on average.

Temperatures may remain summery but there is no escaping the shortening days; each day is now around five minutes shorter than its predecessor, meaning dawn on Thursday was 6.11 a.m., but by Monday it comes at 6.20 a.m., and sundown goes from 8.30 p.m. Thursday to 8.19 p.m. Monday (Tallinn times).

