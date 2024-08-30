Thunderstorm warning issued across Estonia this weekend

A level one "potentially dangerous" weather warning is in force across Estonia on Friday evening and Saturday with storms and rain forecast.

The Environment Agency said thunder is expected on the islands and in western Estonia on Friday evening.

Heavy rain and thunder will then sweep across the country on Saturday. Wind gusts of up to 15 m/s are forecast.

With a level one warning, the agency suggests being "attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the forecast of meteorological conditions." Level three is the highest level.

More information can be viewed on the agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!