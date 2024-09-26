Weather turning noticeably more autumnal in Estonia

Following heavy rainfall at times on Wednesday, autumn is certainly in the air. The showers and strong breezes will continue as we head into the weekend, and it will get decidedly chillier at night – though daytime temperatures will still be quite warm for the time of year.

Low-pressure systems from the Atlantic have become more active and stronger, and have broken through to the Baltic region.

On Wednesday one such system reached the Scandinavian peninsula, bringing with it strong winds and rain.

Three more systems brought heavy rain to Europe's Atlantic coast including France and the British and Irish Isles.

The low-pressure area's effects did ease somewhat at night, however, particularly away from the coasts, where precipitation was sparse after midnight.

Wednesday night into the small hours of Thursday brought showers in the west and north, quite strong southwesterlies and even thunder over Saaremaa.

Between midnight and dawn, a band of rain cloud was on its way to the islands and move toward the western mainland by morning and will spread across the country daytime – a precursor to another approaching low-pressure system forming over Denmark, which is small but impactful.

While the winds may calm slightly during the course of Thursday, they will pick up again in the evening, starting from the Gulf of Riga, and intensify by the last workday of the week.

Morning weather map for September 26, 2024. Source: ERR

This morning the rain is mostly confined to the west of Estonia, with a lower chance of rain in the east.

South(east)erlies of 4-12 meters per second may see gusts up to 17 meters per second on the islands and coasts, and ambient temperatures will range from 12 degrees to 17 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, September 26, 2024. Source: ERR

By noon, showers will continue in the west, with rain spreading to eastern Estonia in the afternoon, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

Daytime, while the mercury will rise somewhat, to 17-19 degrees – perhaps reaching the 20-degree mark in the far southeast - the rain will intensify too, and the winds, now blowing primarily from the southwest, will continue with the same strength as seen in the morning.

After a brief lull in the afternoon, winds will pick up in the evening again, primarily from the southeast.

Four-day weather outlook, Friday, September 27, to Monday, September 30, 2024. Source: ERR

As we head into the weekend, strong winds and frequent rain showers are forecast. The weekend itself and the start of the new work week week will be cooler, but drier.

Ambient temperatures are forecast to fall at night in particular – from 13 degrees on average overnight Thursday to Friday, to just 4 degrees on Sunday night into the small hours of Monday. This may mean ground temperatures reaching zero again on that night, and thus a little frost.

Daytime ambient mean temperatures will drop too – but not by as much: From 16 degrees nationwide on Friday to 12 degrees on Sunday, then picking up a little on Monday.

Also signaling how fall is advancing, the nights continue to draw in while the mornings are getting darker too. Dawn on Thursday was at 7.15 a.m., while it comes at nearly 10 minutes later next Monday. While sunset is at 7.05 p.m. or thereabouts today, Thursday, on Monday it will be several minutes before 7 p.m.

