Tens of local governments not to sign education agreement

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to sign an education agreement on December 9. However, at least several dozen municipalities do not intend to join the agreement.

The education agreement is a goodwill pact planned to be signed between the Ministry of Education and Research, organizations representing teachers and principals and municipalities for a three-year period from 2026 to 2028.

The agreement aims to regulate the career model, workload and working conditions of teachers. While the Estonian Education Personnel Union has decided to sign the agreement, at least some municipalities will not be participating.

According to Hiiumaa Municipality Mayor Hergo Tasuja, the Hiiumaa municipal government is recommending that the local council refrain from signing the agreement, based on feedback from educators.

"Our position was that this agreement does not meet teachers' expectations. What also stood out was, in my view, a very reasonable idea that such an important agreement should be signed only when all parties genuinely wish to do so in good faith. At the moment, however, there is skepticism, and the impression is left that a forced deadline has been set for signing it. It would be better to continue seeking common ground and holding discussions," Tasuja explained.

Deputy Mayor of Haapsalu Kaja Rootare stated that while the city's education committee is still discussing the matter, it is likely that Haapsalu will also reject the current version of the education agreement.

Veikko Luhalaid, executive manager of the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities, reported that so far, 31 municipalities – just under half of all municipalities in Estonia – have provided feedback on the agreement. Of these, 20 plan to decline signing the agreement, one intends to sign it and ten are still undecided. Luhalaid noted that municipalities are concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the financial guarantees necessary to implement the agreement.

"The minister truly promises to do everything in their power to secure the funds from the government. The agreement is valid for three years. Unfortunately, we can't foresee whether the funds will actually be allocated, and ultimately, if they are, there is the concern that cuts from other areas may follow," Luhalaid said.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) has stated that the additional resources required to implement the education agreement are planned to be included in the 2026 state budget. However, since the formulation of that budget is still forthcoming, it is currently unclear where the necessary additional funds will be sourced.

