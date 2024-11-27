Almost half of Estonia's municipalities still holding out on education agreement

Close to half of Estonia's 79 municipalities have said they do not plan to join the nationwide education agreement set to be signed next month, as set out by the Ministry of Education and Research.

The local governments have said that they are staying out of the agreement as it could impose additional financial obligations, but without state funding to cover the costs.

The agreement aims to improve teachers' working conditions, establish a career model for the profession, and define unified principles for the funding of general education in Estonia.

The City of Pärnu is one of the authorities which does not intend to join the agreement and has submitted a corresponding draft decision to the city legislature.

Ene Täht (Isamaa), Pärnu's deputy mayor, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The education agreement places additional responsibilities on Pärnu City Government, which primarily impacts our local government budget."

The Ministry of Education aims to allocate 60 percent of general education expenses to teachers' wage funds.

Pärnu deputy mayor: This would cost the city over €5 million more

Täht said however that this would impose additional costs on the city that have not been accounted for.

"In the City of Pärnu, approximately 55 percent of the total general education expenses currently go towards teachers' labor costs. If we were to boost this to 60 percent, the city budget would require an additional €5.3 million," Täht said.

She added that Pärnu already has a functioning career model which takes teacher motivation into account.

Other municipalities in Pärnu County share similar concerns, and do not plan to join the agreement.

Lauri Luur (Isamaa), Mayor of Tori and head of the Pärnu County association of local governments, said: "Decisions have already been made in Tori and Saarde. In Põhja-Pärnumaa, the education committee declined even to forward the draft to the council. Häädemeeste has also prepared a negative bill for the council."

Luur argued that the agreement does not account for differences between municipalities, with the primary concern being financial risk.

"This creates pressure to increase the salary fund without the necessary resources being provided in the state budget. From Pärnu County's perspective, the message has been clear: if sufficient funds are allocated to the salary fund, they will certainly be paid to teachers," Luur said.

Saaremaa, Paide also not joining pact

On Tuesday, Saaremaa Municipality also announced its decision not to accede to the agreement. The central Estonian town of Paide is another secessionist.

Paide Mayor Kaido Ivask (Isamaa) said: "The biggest issue is financial guarantees. The education agreement aims to implement a career model for teachers, which requires additional financial resources that the agreement does not provide."

Meanwhile Veikko Luhalaid, executive director of the national association of cities and municipalities (Linnade ja valdade liit), said: "There are 79 local governments in Estonia, and 30 have already indicated that they will not be coming on board."

"An additional eight have suggested they are unlikely to do so," he added.

Luhalaid said that the situation would be different if municipalities had financial assurance.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" reported that the Ministry of Education still remains hopeful that municipalities will recognize the benefits of the agreement, as its goal is to increase the value placed on teachers.

Ministry: No additional charge to municipalities

According to the ministry, no municipality which implements the career model and hikes teachers' wage funds will be left without state funding.

Liina Põld, deputy secretary general at the ministry, said: "In terms of implementing the career model, no municipality will incur obligations without additional financial coverage if the state does not allocate the necessary support for some reason."

"Currently, there is an agreement within the cabinet to provide the necessary funds starting in 2026, 2027, and 2028," Põld went on.

"As for other provisions in the agreement that regulate teachers' working hours and conditions, these are areas where municipalities and school leaders, in particular, can better organize teachers' work," she added.

In short, without clear financial assurances, many municipalities remain hesitant to join the agreement.

The deadline for agreeing to join the education pact is the end of this month.

