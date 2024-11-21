Ministry receives complaints about children's need to use Estonian at all times in school

The Estonian Ministry of Education has received an increasing number of calls from parents who are concerned that their children are required to speak only Estonian at school, even outside class. Schools say they aim to ensure children remain immersed in an Estonian-speaking environment for as much time as possible.

Complaints have been made to the Estonian Ministry of Education and Research from parents in both Ida-Viru County and Harju County about children being required to speak only Estonian in class, said Ingar Dubolazov, head of the transition to Estonian-language education. Dubolazov's message to parents has been clear.

"We have suggested talking to teachers as well as to the management of the educational institution. If that doesn't help, you should approach the board of trustees or the school principal," Dubolazov said.

"We've also contacted the management ourselves, explaining the situation. Sometimes the cases have not been the most child-friendly. For example, a case has come to light where a child had to apologize for speaking in their mother tongue. In such situations, adults should manage these situations rationally and react accordingly. Yes, the ministry responds directly, if we hear from somewhere, we get in touch and clarify the situation and, if necessary, the legality of things," she added.

Liina Mihkelson, head teacher of Jõhvi Basic School, said that speaking Estonian in lessons is recommended. She said that teachers have pointed out to pupils who speak a second language during class that Estonian should be used instead.

"Teachers do guide the children, and there hasn't been any conflict or problem with any of the children. Teachers advise them to speak in Estonian, but we have never insisted on it," Mihkelson said.

"When it comes to language learning, it is said that it is one thing to learn in class, but it is quite another to learn the language of communication, so that the children are able to use it. We have always advised them to make the most of what the school environment has to offer, to speak Estonian to each other in and ouside of the lessons. But we have never insisted on it or banned communication in other languages, we also have pupils who speak to each other in English during lessons," she added.

Estonian is also used as the only language in and outside class at Kohtla-Nõmme School in Ida-Viru County. Head teacher Mariliis Oder said that all new students are informed of this.

"Every year, when new students come to us, we let them know during our conversations that we have an Estonian-language environment. Maybe a parent consciously chooses Kohtla-Nõmme School and chooses it because they want their child to get a good Estonian-language education," Oder said.

"When I think back on my five years of work here, there has only been one instance when someone suggested that you should be able to speak in any language in the classroom and it cannot be dictated. But when I explained to the parent why this was important for us and why we had set it up that way, the discussion ended," Oder said.

Ingar Dubolazov, head of the Ministry of Education's transition to Estonian-language teaching, pointed out that demanding children speak in a specific language in class is not legal, as it is prohibited by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

