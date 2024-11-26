X!

Russian schools' principals on language transition: One can always be dramatic

Õnnela Leedo-Küngas and Edgar Roditšenko.
Õnnela Leedo-Küngas and Edgar Roditšenko. Source: Kairit Leibold / ERR
The principals of two Russian-language schools, Õnnela Leedo-Küngas of Ehte Humanities High School and Edgar Roditšenko of Tallinn Mahtra Basic School, shared their perspectives on the transition to Estonian-language education during the "Hommik Anuga" morning show.

Three months have passed since the transition to Estonian-language instruction began for grades 1-4 in Russian-language schools. The shift has required significant effort from both students and teachers. "Learning is inherently demanding and hard work. Now, there's the added challenge that our children are learning in a second language, making the effort even greater," said Õnnela Leedo-Küngas, director of Ehte Humanities High School.

"There are parents who are finding this extremely difficult right now, as well as teachers and students. In my school, however, this is not the majority, though we cannot deny it either," noted Edgar Roditšenko, director of Tallinn Mahtra Basic School.

Roditšenko emphasized the importance of language skills, stating, "Language is a tool that enables understanding and mutual comprehension to emerge." While Estonian is the official working language in schools, this does not prevent students from speaking Russian with each other outside of lessons. According to Roditšenko, this is normal, and children should not be forced to communicate in Estonian. "We must create a situation where children want to start speaking beautiful Estonian," he said, highlighting the importance of role models, values, and a strong work culture.

The principals also addressed significant societal criticism directed at their schools. "Our type of school is currently under intense scrutiny, with expectations that lessons and operations should be perfect. Right now, we may be learning slightly less mathematics and natural sciences and focusing more on language acquisition. But there are also Estonian-language schools with different lesson distribution plans. It's not a crisis, but if someone wants to create drama, there's always a way to do that," said Leedo-Küngas.

The school leaders challenged exaggerated claims that Russian-speaking parents live entirely in a separate linguistic and cultural space. "Nine out of ten parents communicate with me in Estonian," said Leedo-Küngas. Roditšenko added that in his school, six out of ten parents do so, stressing that the actual numbers [of parents living in a different environment] are far lower than commonly assumed.

A significant concern lies in educational inequality between schools. Roditšenko called for an end to competitive entrance exams for elite schools and advocated for a redistribution of students to balance educational opportunities. "Otherwise, we create a situation where I have 70 teachers working under entirely different conditions. By redistributing students, we can support each other as a society," he said.

Both school heads emphasized the need for cooperation, understanding and patience as the transition to Estonian-language education continues to unfold.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Marcus Turovski

