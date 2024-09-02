Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

The start of the 2024-2025 academic year on September 1 marks the beginning of Estonia's transition to an entirely Estonian-language education system. ERR News outlines the changes.

The government says the transition aims to ensure access to Estonian education for all children, to support equal access to further education in Estonian, equal opportunities in the labor market. Developing Estonian national identity and furthering social cohesion are also objectives.

The transition plan was approved by the government in October 2022 and passed by the Riigikogu in December 2022.

What is happening?

The transition will take effect gradually. This year kindergarten and grades one and four are transitioning to entirely Estonian teaching. Each year, the grades these students move into will also transition, with grades two and five joining the transition next year and grade nine transitioning in 2029. Full transition is expected by 2030.

In the transitioning grades, all subjects except foreign languages and mother tongue classes will now be taught in Estonian. In schools that have been teaching in a different language, such as Russian, the transitioning grades will move to Estonian-medium teaching through the immersion method.

The flexibility of the national curriculum should allow schools to support students in transitioning grades by focusing on Estonian in the first half of the year and only moving to subjects that require advanced language skills in the second half.

These changes have been supported by the increased number of Estonian as a second language classes introduced by the 2023 curriculum change, as well as efforts to consolidate and develop guidance on the best methodology for teaching Estonian and teaching other subjects in Estonian.

The government recognizes that transitioning to Estonian may not be realistic for some students with special educational needs, but when deciding on exemptions schools must also take into account that Estonian will support these students in other areas of life.

Schools can apply to the government for an exemption to teach grades scheduled for transition in another language but must do this by March of the preceding school year.

Private schools can opt not to transition at all but must still ensure their students are proficient enough in Estonian to continue on to Estonian language education.

Vocational upper secondary schools can have as much as 40 percent of the required studies in a language other than Estonian until 2029.

If there are 10 or more students in a school who request it, they can still receive classes on their mother tongue and culture. If there are not enough students with the same mother tongue in the school, they can contact the relevant ethnic minority association.

What does this mean for teachers?

Teachers who teach Estonian or teach in Estonian must have Estonian at C1 level, and teachers who teach in another language are supposed to have Estonian to B2 level. These levels were stipulated by government regulations 2011.

Teachers in general education who teach in another language have been given until August 2025 to bring their Estonian proficiency up to the B2 level.

Teachers in international schools who have taught in Estonia for five or more years must have Estonian to B1 level by September 2026. Teachers who are here temporarily (less than five years) are exempt.

Kindergarten assistant teachers must have B2 by September 2026.

Teachers in private schools are also subject to the same qualification and language proficiency requirements as other teachers.

If a teacher does not meet the required qualifications, they can still be offered a fixed-term one-year contract in the hope that they will either gain the necessary qualifications or the school will have time to find a qualified teacher to replace them. There is currently no planned limit placed on the renewal of these one-year contracts.

Since 2023, the Language Inspectorate has been given increased powers to assess the qualifications of teachers, including observing their language skills in classes.

To address the risk of a teacher shortage and to ensure teachers have the capacity to offer children in transitioning grades the support they need, minimum teacher salaries will be raised in 2024.

Teachers in Ida-Viru County, where the transition is likely to be more demanding, are receiving additional salary supplements. Schools can also apply for the 'capitation fee,' which offers more funding depending on the number of students in grades where at least 60 percent is taught in Estonian (up from 40 percent in 2022).

More information is available on the Ministry of Education's website here.

Read ERR News' interview with the Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) about the reform here.

