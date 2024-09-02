Alar Karis: Let learning and teaching remain a matter of honor

The central goal of reviewing the network of schools must be to ensure that all young people have the opportunity to receive an education that meets their interests, is diverse, provided by trained teachers and is accessible in terms of distance, President Alar Karis said in his address on the occasion of the start of the school year.

Over the past year, we have discussed education extensively. We have celebrated our students' strong performance in international comparisons, but we have also debated issues such as teachers' salaries, the future of small schools and the language of instruction.

These discussions have not always been rosy. Our expectations are high, and naturally, we are concerned when there is a lack of funding, skilled teachers or the attention of decision-makers needed to achieve the desired ideal. Many of these discussions will continue – and must continue – into the new school year. Problems that have accumulated over a long period cannot be solved overnight.

However, even though the overall tone of these discussions may be worrisome, it is positive that the central issue remains the quality of education. In other words: how can we ensure that our young people – and society at large – can succeed in the future, a future that is intelligent and innovative?

This must be the fundamental question guiding all other considerations. Education must not be held hostage by convenience or cost-cutting. Especially since the choices we make today will shape the future of an entire generation.

Not all decisions necessary for ensuring the quality of education are comfortable or painless. For instance, not every young person can attend a school in their immediate neighborhood or village if the class sizes are too small or if there is a lack of specialist subject teachers.

The central goal of reviewing the school network must be to ensure that all young people have the opportunity to receive an education that meets their interests and is diverse, provided by trained teachers. And this should be within accessible distance.

Are exceptions possible? Of course. Even a village school with just 30-40 students can be successful if the community fully supports it and does not compromise on the quality of education. In such cases, local governments should not turn a blind eye to a thriving community initiative.

Additionally, the fact that many young people educated in Russian have found themselves at a dead-end within Estonian society, often isolated in a foreign information space, is troubling. Harsh statistics clearly show that, figuratively speaking, these young people do not even have a starting position on the field.

This is unfair to them and wrong for society as a whole. The fears surrounding the transition to Estonian-language education are understandable, but I am confident that our teachers will do everything possible to ensure that students' academic performance improves, rather than declines.

This year, more young people than ever before applied to study to become teachers at Estonian universities. I believe this is a sign that these very discussions have helped young people understand the value of education and of teachers.

It is our collective responsibility to ensure that once the school year begins, both young people and teachers can focus all their energy on learning. To achieve this, everyone needs a supportive environment at home and at school, especially those in the midst of change.

Let learning and teaching remain a matter of honor.

Wishing you all a new year filled with wisdom!

