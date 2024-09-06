President Karis: Albania's EU integration an investment in peace for all Europe

Albania and other western Balkan nations' European Union integration would only serve to strengthen peace in Europe at a time when it is under threat, President Alar Karis said.

"The integration of the Western Balkans into the EU is not only a regional interest, but an investment in peace in Europe as a whole," President Karis said.

The head of state made his remarks Thursday after a meeting with his Albanian counterpart Bajram Bega, who is on an official visit to Estonia this week.

President Karis stressed Estonia's strong support for the EU enlargement process, noting that Albania and the other Western Balkan countries are part of the European shared area of values.

"We are more than willing to share our reform experience with the Western Balkan countries on their path to EU accession," he said, adding that EU expansion ensures a broader zone of security, stability and well-being for the region.

The two heads of state also touched on the current security situation and the need for continued robust support for Ukraine in resisting Russia's aggression.

The strategic importance of the Western Balkans to both the EU and NATO has been made abundantly clear in light of the geopolitical upheavals taking place in Europe, the Estonian president noted.

Albania is a NATO member state, having joined the alliance in 2009.

President Karis praised Albania's contribution to the defense of the Baltic region through its contribution to the multinational NATO battle group based in Latvia.

President Karis also called for swift reforms to UN institutions, particularly the UN Security Council, to restore people's faith in the organization and bolster the world order based on international law.

"Guaranteeing international peace and security is the council's very reason for being, but instead of taking action, it has been crippled," he noted, referring to the veto Russia has as a permanent member state.

Both Albania and Estonia have held non-permanent seats on the security council in recent years, and president Karis highlighted Albania's efforts during its stint to champion principles of international law and the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Closer cybersecurity and economic cooperation, and e-governance, were the other main topics on the table at Thursday's meeting, and presidents Karis and Begaj visited the memorial to victims of communism in Maarjamäe as a part of the official visit.

President Begaj and first lady Armanda Begaj visited Estonia at the invitation of President Karis. The second and final day of their visit is today, Friday.

