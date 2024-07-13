Albania and Montenegro increasingly popular vacation destinations for Estonians

Speaking on Raadio 2's "Päev!" show, travel consultant Aive Vološtšuk said that, in addition to Estonians' favorite destinations on the Mediterranean, vacations in Montenegro and Albania are becoming increasingly popular. According to Vološtšuk, travelers with small children have become more demanding and are more critical of flight departure times.

"Estonians tend to travel to the Mediterranean in summer, a trend that has been going on for decades. The most popular destinations are those that can be reached by direct flights. For example, Turkey, the Greek islands and Spain. However, Montenegro, which people have taken to very well and visit a lot, and which seems to be staying that way, and Albania, to which there are no direct flights (from Tallinn -ed.), have also come to the fore," explained Aive Vološtšuk, senior travel consultant at travel agent Estravel.

Countries on the Mediterranean have the advantage of providing good value for money, beautiful nature, food and sunshine, which can be more or less guaranteed all summer long.

However, according to Vološtšuk ,Estonians also love to travel inside Estonia during summer. "The difference may be that you don't go somewhere for a week, like you would to Turkey or Greece. Inside Estonia, people go more for the weekend. That's also a kind of mini-break," she said.

Decisions about where and when to travel are influenced by the economic situation more now than before. "While in the past, Estonians used to pay for trips well in advance, nowadays buying them at the last minute is more popular. The economic situation has made people more cautious."

Vološtšuk also said that travelers with young children have become more demanding.

"They look at the times and tell us that their baby will wake up at that time, then it's feeding time and at 9.45 a.m. the flight could begin. There was nothing like that before. Rather, people just looked at the hotels and the prices. They think their child might not be able to cope with a night flight."

However, she said, there are others who want to take off at night in order to arrive at their destination early the next morning. "Obviously, there's never going to be that compromise here in terms of what time is the right time to take off."

