Statistics: Estonian residents traveling more domestically and abroad

According to Statistics Estonia's Tourism Survey, Estonian residents made more trips in the first half of 2023 than during the same period of 2022. Finland and Latvia are the most popular destinations, while many trips are also made to Italy and Turkey.

Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in the first six months of 2023, Estonian residents made more domestic trips and international trips than they did the same period of last year. "In the first half of this year, there were nearly 701,200 international overnight trips in total, which is 1.5 times more than in the first half of 2022. The number of domestic overnight trips made in the first six months of 2023 was about 1,375,100, which is 1.2 times more than last year," added Saagpakk.

Saagpakk added that Estonian residents mainly travel for vacations, with overseas travel abroad for vacations, leisure and recreation now just as popular as it was before the pandemic. "The number of overnight vacation trips made to other countries in the first six months of 2023 is at the same level as in the first half of 2019. There were 465,000 international holiday trips in the first half of this year," said Saagpakk. Trips with a duration of one to three nights were the most common in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, while trips lasting four to seven nights were most common in Q2.

People are also travelling more around Estonia. "The number of overnight domestic vacation trips made in the first half of the year exceeded the level from the first half of 2019. There were 770,770 such trips in total and their duration was usually one to three nights," said Saagpakk.

While Estonian residents are travelling more, the cost of travelling is also rising. "Compared with the first half of 2022, the expenditure on international overnight trips has increased mainly as a result of higher transport costs," said Saagpakk. In the first half of 2023, the average amount of expenditure per person was €1,135 for an international overnight trip and around €170 euros for a domestic trip.

More detailed information is available here.

* The Tourism Survey provides an overview of data regarding trips made by Estonian residents, including the number of domestic and international overnight trips, the purpose and duration of trips, travel arrangements, and the most popular destinations.

