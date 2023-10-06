Statistics: On-year CPI rise to September lowest since 2021

News
Supermarket.
Supermarket. Source: ERR
News

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.2 percent on year to September, state agency Statistics Estonia says.

The last time the change in CPI on year was lower than this figure came in June 2021 (when it stood at 3.8 percent). There was a range in different changes across categories, however, with many food categories still seeing significant inflation.

Goods were 5.7 percent costlier, services 1.3 percent more expensive, than in September 2022, the agency says.

The CPI remained unchanged between August and September 2023, Statistics Estonia adds.

Commenting on the results, Viktoria Trasanov, team lead at Statistics Estonia, said "Other major contributors to the index change were housing-related price changes (whose CPI fell by 6.9 percent) and motor fuels, as gasoline was 3.8 percent and diesel fuel 10.2 percent cheaper."

Changes in CPI on year to September 2023 were influenced the most by inflation seen in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which accounted for a half of the total rise.

Compared with September 2022, in September 2023, fruits cost 16.7 percent more, meat and meat products were 12.6 percent more expensive, flour, cereals and cereal products cost 11.9 percent more, sugar, confectionery and preserves were 11.5 percent costlier, while mineral water, soft drinks and juices were 10.3 percent more expensive, Statistics Estonia says.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between August and September this year, the CPI was influenced the most by the price fall seen with accommodation services (12.8 percent) and with food (down 1.3 percent), and by the end of the seasonal sales on clothing and footwear.

On the other hand, the 2.1 percent rise in the price of motor fuels between August and September also made its effects known.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

See also Statistics Estonia's CPI calculator here, its prices section here, and other more detailed data here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Reservists take to streets of Tartu as part of Ussisõnad training exercise

11:27

Vehicle supply difficulties in the past for many makes in Estonia

11:07

Ott Tänak and Saaremaa Rally bring boon to island's economy this weekend

10:39

Mark Lajal loses in the US to former Wimbledon quarter-finalist

10:14

Defense Minister: Football Association's statement does not go far enough Updated

10:00

Expert: Deadly Russian attack on Hroza was a war crime

09:15

Statistics: On-year CPI rise to September lowest since 2021

08:37

Alexela chair on Kaljulaid decision: Business choices never black-and-white

07:55

One Nursipalu property sold to the state for over a million euros

05.10

District heating prices 15-20 percent cheaper than last year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

04.10

€693 million joint Estonian, Latvian military vehicles tender signed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: