Bank of Estonia: 2023 inflation will be 9.4 percent

News
Bread in a supermarket in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Bread in a supermarket in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) forecasts a 2023 overall inflation level of 9.4 percent, despite a two-year low reported for the month of September.

The bank says that despite the lower CPI figure posted for September, inflation may be higher in the coming months, in part because compensation for energy prices, including electricity as a universal service, began in October last year, and so will now pass out from the scope of the calculation of inflation.

The central bank says trends for prices in September suggest that stores have likely not yet raised prices, in anticipation of the 2-percentage-point rise in VAT which was a part of the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement signed in April.

The deterioration in the economy and falling retail sales have made it harder for them to raise prices, the Bank of Estonia adds.

The rise in price which will be sparked by tax changes from the new year may start to be reflected in higher prices for durables, and also in prices in sectors where competition is weaker, the bank says.

As reported by ERR news, September's CPI was at the lowest for over two years, at 4.2 percent, according to Statistics Estonia.

Food prices remained high, however, 9 percent more than a year earlier, while energy prices were nearly 10 percent down on September 2022.

Core inflation, which covers manufactured goods, plus services, stood at 6.4 percent.

There was little substantive change in price levels between August and September this year.

Of food sectors which did see a fall, rather than a rise as in most cases, in price, vegetables and dairy were the most notable, the central bank says, adding that accommodation rentals also fell on year to September.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Bank of Estonia

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

Estonian president, foreign minister condemn attacks against Israel Updated

17:41

Storms buffet Estonia, leading to felled trees, thousands of power outages Updated

16:59

Swimmers Jefimova, Zirk make Berlin world cup final

16:41

Analyst: Most shoppers in Estonia too lazy to compare store prices

16:12

Some county bus tickets may exceed flat rate price proposed by minister

14:34

Eurora Solutions takes in around €40 million in investments, goes bankrupt

14:18

Bank of Estonia: 2023 inflation will be 9.4 percent

13:59

New tram line number 6 means reduced services on other routes

11:46

Kallas: Europe response to Russia 'shadow war' will shape future for all of us

11:27

Long-running Ussisõnad reservist exercise nears its conclusion

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

06.10

Estonian aid convoy hit by Russian missile in Ukraine Updated

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

17:41

Storms buffet Estonia, leading to felled trees, thousands of power outages Updated

07.10

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: