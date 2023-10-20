Statistics: industrial output price index fell by 2.5 percent in September

News
Timber industry (photo is illustrative).
Timber industry (photo is illustrative). Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications
News

The producer price index (PPI) of industrial output fell by 2.5 percent on year to September, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The PPI expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

There was a 0.7-percent rise in the PPI between August and September 2023.

Commenting on the results, Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "The index was also influenced by price falls in the manufacture of wood and wooden items, and in the manufacture of food products."

Compared with September 2022, the PPI was most affected by price falls in electricity production and in the manufacture of wood and paper.

Higher prices in the manufacture of electrical equipment and food products, however, exerted the opposite effect on the index.

Eveli Šokman noted that between August and September this year, the PPI was primarily impacted upon by price increases in electricity and heat energy production, and in the manufacture of fuel oils and electronic products.

PPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports in September, quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

On year, the export price index fell by 1.0 percent.

Export price index rose by 1.1 percent between September and August this year.

Largest rises seen in the prices of petroleum products, electricity, and chemicals and chemical products.

Greatest falls recorded in mining and quarrying, for wood products, and agricultural products.

Imports in September, quick facts (Source: Statistics Estonia)

On year to September 2023, the import price index fell by 2.9 percent.

The import price index rose by 1.4 percent in September compared with August.

Prices rose the most in electricity production, with agricultural products, and petroleum products.

The largest price falls were posted in the prices of wooden items, furniture, and electronic products.

Statistics Estonia collected the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:15

President Karis: Holding extraordinary elections would not change much

11:07

Party ratings: Isamaa rises to second-place behind Reform

10:49

Galleries: Tartu 2024 unveils European Capital of Culture program

09:41

Prime minister: Peace in Europe requires removal of 'gray zones'

08:58

Statistics: industrial output price index fell by 2.5 percent in September

08:15

Estonian planning new self-propelled artillery acquisition by end of decade

07:33

Friday's weather in Estonia drier, though still some sleet expected

19.10

NATO increases Baltic Sea patrols after subsea infrastructure damage

19.10

Prosecutor: Evidence suggests communication cable damage is man made

19.10

ERJK orders parties to return 'donations' to SALK foundation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector

19.10

Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn Updated

19.10

Kaja Kallas: Viktor Orban's Putin handshake 'very, very unpleasant'

18.10

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

19.10

New Elron trains to bring several changes for passengers from 2025

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

19.10

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

18.10

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: