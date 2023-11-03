Estonian industrial production remains in deep decline

In September 2023, the total production of industrial companies decreased by 12.5 percent at constant prices year on year, Statistics Estonia reports.

Output fell in two sectors: by 37.6 percent in electricity production and by 10.9 percent in manufacturing. In mining, output remained almost at the same level, as the decrease was just 0.3 percent year on year.

In energy production, compared with September 2022, the volume of electricity production decreased by 48.8 percent and the production of heat by 19.8 percent.

Helle Bunder, chief analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the volume of industrial production decreased in most branches of manufacturing in September.

Looking at the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in the production of shale oil, 6.6 percent, and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, 0.6 percent.

Among the larger industries, the biggest decline occurred in the manufacture of electronic products, 30.3 percent. There was also a decrease in the manufacture of wood, 12.4 percent; electrical equipment, 16.6 percent; fabricated metal products, 8.4 percent; food products, 3.0 percent; and building materials, 19.0 percent.

66.9 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

In September 2023 compared with August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 2.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 3.0 percent.

