Estonian industrial production remains in deep decline

News
Auvere Power Plant.
Auvere Power Plant. Source: Eesti Energia
News

In September 2023, the total production of industrial companies decreased by 12.5 percent at constant prices year on year, Statistics Estonia reports.

Output fell in two sectors: by 37.6 percent in electricity production and by 10.9 percent in manufacturing. In mining, output remained almost at the same level, as the decrease was just 0.3 percent year on year.

In energy production, compared with September 2022, the volume of electricity production decreased by 48.8 percent and the production of heat by 19.8 percent.

Helle Bunder, chief analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that the volume of industrial production decreased in most branches of manufacturing in September.

Looking at the activities with larger shares, there was an increase in the production of shale oil, 6.6 percent, and in the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, 0.6 percent.

Among the larger industries, the biggest decline occurred in the manufacture of electronic products, 30.3 percent. There was also a decrease in the manufacture of wood, 12.4 percent; electrical equipment, 16.6 percent; fabricated metal products, 8.4 percent; food products, 3.0 percent; and building materials, 19.0 percent.

66.9 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

In September 2023 compared with August, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased by 2.9 percent and the production of manufacturing by 3.0 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:00

German finance minister: European countries should reduce their debt burden

12:31

Cold spring spoils Estonia's wine grape harvest

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

11:56

Estonia to send humanitarian, medical aid to Israel and Palestine Updated

11:35

Transport Administration updates driver's license theory test

11:01

Warning teacher strike in schools, kindergartens next Friday

10:09

Narva residents donate stones to repave Town Hall Square for over 20 years

09:15

Nordecon to build Golden Gate office building in Tallinn

08:58

Riga homeowners get a break from snow removal from pavements

08:46

Estonian industrial production remains in deep decline

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.11

Tallinn plans Linnahall area redevelopment, demolition not ruled out

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

12:12

Interior minister threatens to deport people who take Russian citizenship Updated

02.11

Researcher: Imposing 'innocent passage' in Gulf of Finland impossible

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

02.11

October in Estonian supermarkets: Meat getting more and more expensive

02.11

Criminals extradited from Estonia recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: