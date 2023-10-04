Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia fell nearly 12 percent in August

News
Industrial production.
Industrial production. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The total production of industrial enterprises in Estonia fell by 11.9 percent at constant prices on year to August, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Output fell in all three sectors: By 26.2 percent in electricity production, by 9.3 percent in manufacturing and by 41.5 percent in mining, Statistics Estonia says.

Commenting on the results, Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said: "Of the activities with larger shares, only the production of shale oil rose, by 22.0 percent."

Among the more significant industrial sectors, output fell with electronic products (by 18.9 percent), in the manufacture of wooden items (by 15.8 percent), in fabricated metal products (by 8.1 percent), for electrical equipment (7.2 percent), and with food products (7.1 percent).  

Statistics Estonia says that in August, the volume of industrial production1 fell across most of the manufacturing activities. This has been the prevailing trend this year.

The volume of industrial production also fell in the previous months of 2023.

Volume Index Trend of Production in Manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

In August 2023, compared with August 2022, sales of manufacturing production2 fell by 9.2 percent at current prices, according to working-day adjusted data.

Domestic sales fell by 6.7 percent and export sales by 10.9 percent over the year to August, Statistics Estonia says.

A total of 64.6 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold on the external markets.

Between July and August this year, seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased by 2.2 percent; the production output of manufacturing rose by 1.9 percent, over the same time-frame.

In energy production, compared with August 2022, the volume of electricity production (in megawatt-hours) decreased by 39.8 percent and the production of heat by 3.1 percent.

Changes in Volume Index of Production in Manufacturing. Source: Statistics Estonia

1 Statistics Estonia defines volume index of industrial production as an index which expresses changes in the volume of industrial production at constant prices, compared with the base period. The producer price index is utilized for calculating the production values at constant prices.

2 Value index of industrial sales is an index which expresses the change in the value of sold industrial production at current prices compared with the base period.

Industry is the largest sector of the economy and an important driver of economic growth, Statistics Estonia says.

The index of industrial production covers the economic indicators of three industrial activities: Mining, energy production, and manufacturing.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above survey on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine the economic situation in Estonia.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia can be viewed here, here and here.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Driving dunk and without a license soon subject to €620,000 fine in Latvia

11:05

Report: Estonia internet freedoms intact even as global decline continues

10:22

Former children's hospital employee handed fraud suspicions

09:58

Lauri Läänemets: Taxing poverty does not a richer country make

09:56

Record warm September leads to lower heating and power bills

08:58

Ratings: Isamaa overtakes Center Party in support

08:31

Tartu seeking Christmas tree

08:19

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia fell nearly 12 percent in August

08:01

Wednesday's weather in Estonian rainy and windy

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

03.10

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: