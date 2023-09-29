Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 8 percent to August 2023

News
Vacuum cleaners for sale at a large retail chain store. Photo is illustrative.
Vacuum cleaners for sale at a large retail chain store. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Retail trade turnover in Estonia fell by 8 percent to €912 million at constant prices on year to August, state agency Statistics Estonia says, adding that this trend has been ongoing for a year now.

In the first eight months of 2023, the turnover of retail trade enterprises fell by 9 percent compared with the same time frame in 2022, the agency adds.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonian analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said: "Turnover was down in most sectors, save for pharmacies and stores selling cosmetics, where turnover rose by 4 percent compared with the same period last year."

Retail trade turnover has been in decline for the past twelve months, Pihlak added, noting that the fall in turnover in August was most affected by stores selling manufactured goods. In this case, turnover fell by 11 percent on year, Pihlak said.

Of this category, turnover decreased the most, by 23 percent, in stores selling via mail order or online.

The fall in turnover was above average also in other specialized stores selling predominantly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys, etc. (a fall of 16 percent), and in stores selling second-hand goods and non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, and direct sale, which fell by 15 percent, Statistics Estonia says).

Turnover also fell by 4 percent in both grocery stores and enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel, on year to August 2023.

On month, ie. between July and August this year, the turnover of retail trade enterprises in fact rose, by 1 percent, though when seasonally and working-day adjusted data is factored in, turnover remained at the previous month's level.

Turnover Volume Index Source: Statistics Estonia

Statistics Estonia utilizes VAT declaration data from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) in compiling the above report, on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:33

South Estonian sawmills reducing volumes, making layoffs

11:50

Rescue Board: Aim of CREVEX is to practice cooperation between agencies

11:11

Transport Administration: No money for paving over gravel roads

10:38

City of Tartu announces Helsinki flight link procurement

10:10

Ott Tänak seventh after shakedown at Rally Chile

09:35

Eesti Gaas chair: Natural gas prices 'significantly' lower this winter

08:53

Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September

08:49

Sworn lawyer: There is a trend toward limiting freedom of expression

08:43

Statistics: Retail trade turnover down 8 percent to August 2023

08:16

A second prosecutor wishes to step down from Port of Tallinn case

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

28.09

Processing industry and startups laying off workers in Estonia

26.09

Estonia's parliament committee recommends using Königsberg not Kaliningrad

28.09

Astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann makes first trip to ancestors' home in Estonia

28.09

Photos: Large-scale crisis field exercise held just outside Tallinn Updated

28.09

Apartment buildings to be constructed at long-vacant Pirita TOP site

26.09

Estonia to close New York and San Francisco consulates in 2024

26.09

Ben Hodges: Russia's only hope in Ukraine is a Trump presidency

27.09

Kaljulaid resigns from Alexela's board over Russian fuel supplies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: