Estonian Tax and Customs Board closes several service bureaus

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board (ETCB) changes the work organization of 10 service bureaus, as the demand for face-to-face customer service has decreased.

"The visitor statistics of the ETCB's service bureaus from the previous year revealed that many days between May and January, after the natural persons' income tax return submission period, had no customers," Raigo Uukkivi, director general of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, said.

"People are increasingly using ETCB's e-channels, and satisfaction with ETCB's e-services is very high. Today, we have reached a situation where, due to lack of demand, we can make the decision to abandon the service that people no longer need."

The analysis carried out in spring revealed that the service bureaus with the lowest number of visits are in Kärdla, Haapsalu, Põlva, Rapla, Paide and Jõgeva.

On average, 2.76 customers per day visit these bureaus for nine months of the year, which is 0.86 customers per consultant.

During the three months of the year, when natural person's income tax returns are submitted from February to the end of April, an average of 12.28 clients per day, i.e., about 3.82 per consultant, attend these bureaus.

The volume of customer service has also decreased in the Kuressaare, Valga, Rakvere, Viljandi and Võru offices.

After the next period of submission of the income tax returns, which ends in May 2024, customer service will be stopped for nine months in the Kärdla, Jõgeva and Rapla bureaus. The ETCB will resume face-to-face customer service for the income tax return submission period, when people need more counseling.

Although the number of income tax returns submitted on paper has decreased to 3 percent, the ETCB still ensures face-to-face service when needed.

People who have visited the Põlva bureau will be directed to the Võru or Tartu bureaus. The opening hours of the service bureaus in Paide, Haapsalu, Kuressaare, Valga, Rakvere, Viljandi and Võru will be reduced, and these bureaus will be open three days a week from May 2024.

Customers can get advice and help from the ETCB's website and e-services environment e-MTA, as well as from e-mail and telephone counseling.

