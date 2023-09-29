Flash estimate: Inflation in Estonia dipped below 4 percent in September

Inflation stood at 3.96 percent on year to September, state agency Statistics Estonia says in a flash estimate issued Friday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged between August and September this year, the agency adds.

In September 2022, on-year inflation had stood at 23.7 percent, Statistics Estonia says.

Statistics Estonia says more detailed CPI data for September is due to be published next week.

August's figure on year was 4.6 percent, again, a slowing up of inflation.

