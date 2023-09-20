Statistics: Industrial output index down 4.4 percent on year to August

News
Employees at a dairy producer in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
Employees at a dairy producer in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The producer price index of industrial output fell by 4.4 percent to august 2023, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The PPI expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia, both for the domestic market and for export.

Between July and August this year, the index rose by 0.1 percent.

Eveli Šokman, lead analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that this on-month change was mostly the result of price increases in the manufacture of fuel oils, electronic products, and fabricated metal products.

"The index was also influenced by price decreases in the manufacture of wood and timber and wooden products, and in the manufacture of food products," Šokman added.

On month, the index was most affected by price falls in electricity generation and in the manufacture of wooden items and of fuel oils.

Rising prices in the manufacture of electrical equipment and food products exerted the opposite effect on the index.

Export price index

The export price index fell by 2.7 percent on year to August 2023, Statistics Estonia reports.

In August, the export price index rose by 0.9 percent compared with July.

The largest price increases were posted in electricity production, the manufacture of petroleum products, and mining and quarrying.

Prices fell the most in respect of clothing apparel, paper and paper products, and food products.

Industrial output, exports and imports. Source: Statistics Estonia

Import price index

The import price index fell by 5.2 percent on year to August, while between July and August it rose by 1.1 percent.

Prices rose the most in electricity generation, with petroleum products, and with mining and quarrying.

The largest price falls were registered in building materials, paper and paper products, and textiles.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information from Statistics Estonia is here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:17

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

09:11

Party ratings: Isamaa's support continues to rise

09:02

Statistics: Industrial output index down 4.4 percent on year to August

08:19

Riigikogu deputy speaker: Opposition hearings only processed Mondays

07:38

Bank of Estonia opposes government plan for more relaxed budgetary regime

06:57

Minister: Next year's state budget deficit will run at 2.8 percent of GDP

19.09

Peter Lõhmus new head of Estonian Fiscal Council

19.09

Baltic presidents meet with UN chief, invite American business investments

19.09

Kaja Kallas: State budget is put together Updated

19.09

Ansip: Unspecified search for €400 million shows government's ineptitude

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

09:17

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

13.09

Annual Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

19.09

Estonian universities may back out of commitments if extra funding is cut

19.09

Gas stations in Estonia hike prices at the pump again

19.09

Estonian government writing empty €400m revenue line into 2025 state budget

18.09

Riigikogu votes to revoke EKRE MP Kingo's parliamentary immunity

19.09

Mart Laar: Pummeling by taxes has brought Estonian economy to its knees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: