Statistics: Peak tourist season sees July accommodated tourist numbers grow

More than 481,000 tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Estonia this July, up by 1 percent on year but 43 percent from this June. On year, the country's accommodation establishments served fewer domestic but more foreign tourists, Statistics Estonia said Monday.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 242,000 foreign tourists were accommodated in Estonia in July, according to a press release.

"Foreign arrivals did not yet reach the pre-crisis level of July 2019, remaining more than a quarter lower, but compared with July 2022, the number of foreign tourists increased by 6 percent," Laurmaa highlighted.

The number of domestic tourists was down 4 percent on year, however, there were 24 percent more domestic tourists than in July 2019.

The largest share of tourists to stay at Estonian accommodation establishments once again arrived from Finland — accounting for 52 percent of all foreign tourists. This was followed by Latvia, Germany, Lithuania, Sweden, the U.S., U.K., Poland and Asian countries.

On year, there were more tourists from European countries as well as from countries further away. The number of Finnish tourists went up by 6 percent, Latvian tourists 2 percent and Lithuanian tourists 13 percent; tourist numbers from Sweden, the U.S., the U.K. and Poland had increased on year as well.

The number of accommodated tourists arriving from Asia had doubled on year, but still remained more than two times lower than pre-pandemic levels. The number of arrivals from Germany, however, fell by 4 percent on year.

This July, foreign travelers spent a total of nearly 471,000 nights at Estonian accommodation establishments. Of these, 83 percent were on vacation and 12 percent were traveling for business.

67 percent of foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, followed by 13 percent in Pärnu County, 6 percent in Tartu County, 5 percent in Saare County, 2 percent in Lääne County and 2 percent in Ida-Viru County. Lääne-Viru, Valga, Viljandi and Võru counties each accommodated 1 percent of all foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, another more than 239,000 domestic tourists spent a combined over 454,000 nights at the country's accommodation establishments that month as well. Of these, 77 percent were on vacation and 13 percent traveling for business.

The largest share of domestic tourists — more than a quarter — were accommodated in Harju County. Another 16 percent stayed in Pärnu County, 10 percent in Ida-Viru County and 9 percent in Saare County, while Lääne-Viru and Tartu counties each accommodated 7 percent of domestic tourists.

In all, 1,243 accommodation establishments served visitors in Estonia this July — 22 more than in the previous month — offering guests 24,000 rooms and more than 57,000 bed places at a room occupancy rate of 60 percent.

The average cost of a guest night in July was €47 per person, up by €4 on year and €11 compared to July 2019 prices. The average cost per person of an overnight stay was €56 in Pärnu County, €52 in Harju and Saare counties, €46 in Tartu County, €43 in Lääne County and €38 in Ida-Viru County; the average cost of overnight accommodation rose across most Estonian counties.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!