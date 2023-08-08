Despite domestic tourism declining for months, foreign tourism up in June

According to Statistics Estonia, 337,000 visitors stayed in Estonian hotels in June 2023, the same number as in June of the previous year. The number foreign visitors increased while domestic tourists decreased.

Helga Laurmaa, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that nearly 163,000 foreign tourists were accommodated in Estonia in June. "Foreign arrivals did not yet reach the pre-crisis level of June 2019, remaining a third lower, but compared with June 2022, the number of foreign tourists increased by 9 percent," she said.

The number of domestic tourists fell for the third month in a row – it was down 5 percent in April, 6 percent in May and 7 percent in June, compared with the corresponding month of last year. On the other hand, there were 14 percent more domestic tourists than in June 2019.

The largest share of tourists in Estonian accommodation establishments again arrived from Finland – 43 percent of foreign tourists. This was followed by Latvia, Germany, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Poland, Sweden and Asian countries.

Compared with June 2022, there were more tourists from European countries as well as from countries further away. The number of Finnish tourists was up by 17 percent, German tourists by 8 percent and Lithuanian tourists by 10 percent. More tourists than a year earlier also arrived from the UK, the US, Poland and Sweden. T

The number of tourists arriving from Asia doubled in a year but remained several times below the pre-pandemic levels. The number of arrivals from Latvia, however, was down by 9 percent compared with June last year. 80 percent of the foreign visitors were on vacation, while 15 percent were on business trips.

Harju county hosted 68 percent of the foreign visitors, followed by Pärnu (13 percent), Tartu (7 percent), Saare (4 percent), and Ida-Viru (2 percent) counties. Lääne, Lääne-Viru, Valga, Viljandi, and Võru counties each accommodated 1 percent of the foreign tourists. Foreign travelers spent a total of nearly 324,000 nights in Estonia.

174,000 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in June. 73 percent them were on holiday and 18 percent were on business trips. The largest share of domestic tourists, nearly a quarter, was accommodated in Harju county, 16 percent in Pärnu county, 10 percent in Ida-Viru county, and 8 percent in both Saare and Tartu counties. Lääne-Viru and Valga county each accommodated 6 percent of domestic tourists. In total, domestic tourists spent 302,000 nights in accommodation establishments.

In June, 1,221 accommodation establishments served visitors in Estonia, which is 158 more than in May. There were 23,000 rooms and 57,000 bed places available for guests. The room occupancy rate was 48 percent. The average cost of a guest night was €47 per person, which is €6 more than in June 2022 and €17 more than in June 2019.

The average cost of a guest night increased by 15 percent year on year. The average cost of an overnight stay per person was €55 in Harju county, €49 in Pärnu county, €46 in Lääne-Viru county, €44 in Tartu county, €43 in Ida-Viru county, and €33 in Saare county. The average cost of overnight accommodation grew in most counties.

Statistics Estonia collects and analyses accommodation data for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications with the aim to determine the economic situation in Estonia.

See also the dedicated section on tourism, accommodation and food service and the tourism industry dashboard.

Change in the number of tourists June 2022 - June 2023. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!