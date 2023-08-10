Bank of Estonia: More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visit Estonia in Q2

News
Tourists from a calling cruise ship sightseeing in Saaremaa. June 2023.
Tourists from a calling cruise ship sightseeing in Saaremaa. June 2023. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in the second quarter of 2023, spending a combined €375 million while here, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Thursday.

A total of 1,110,431 foreign visitors visited Estonia from April through the end of June, up 19 percent on year. Spending by foreign tourists in Estonia during the second quarter increased by €62 million on year to €375 million.

During the same period, Estonian residents paid 820,020 visits abroad as tourists — up 16 percent on year — where they spent a combined €290 million.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2022 next month, and statistics for third quarter foreign travel in November.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Estonia setting increasingly ambitious climate targets

16:45

Rainer Sarnet's new 'kung-fu' comedy is coming to theaters in 2023

16:16

UK officials: Maj. Gen. Veiko-Vello Palm retains our full support

16:10

Bank of Estonia: More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visit Estonia in Q2

15:53

Estonian naturalists spot rare hermit beetle on Abruka island near Saaremaa

15:36

Government makes extra €200,000 available for cultural and sporting events

15:23

Four Estonian hospitals seeking new executives

15:12

Almost every third registered vehicle unused in Estonia

14:55

Schools, businesses skeptical of vocational education reform

14:29

Danilson-Järg: Decoupling constitutional institutions from the government

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.08

Coastal engineer: Estonia is not a paradise with 'pleasant' climate change

09.08

Russian-taken military vehicle in Ukraine does not reveal Estonian secrets

07.08

'Dangerous' storm warnings issued across Estonia

10:53

Tallinn installing green roofs on city center bus shelters

09.08

New residential and business quarter to be built in Tartu

09:22

Sanctioned goods reaching Estonia originate in countries other than Russia

09.08

Discussions still underway for Pärnu County's Rail Baltic section route

09.08

Estonian actress Ita Ever dies

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: