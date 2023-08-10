Bank of Estonia: More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visit Estonia in Q2

More than 1.1 million foreign tourists visited Estonia in the second quarter of 2023, spending a combined €375 million while here, the Bank of Estonia said in a statistical release published Thursday.

A total of 1,110,431 foreign visitors visited Estonia from April through the end of June, up 19 percent on year. Spending by foreign tourists in Estonia during the second quarter increased by €62 million on year to €375 million.

During the same period, Estonian residents paid 820,020 visits abroad as tourists — up 16 percent on year — where they spent a combined €290 million.

Statistical releases

The Bank of Estonia produces statistics on foreign travel in connection with the bank's task of compiling the balance of payments for Estonia, which includes the exports and imports of travel services.

Its statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2022 next month, and statistics for third quarter foreign travel in November.

