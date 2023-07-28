Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

News
Pärnu shore.
Pärnu shore. Source: Google Maps
News

Restaurant and cafe owners in Estonia's summer capital, Pärnu, say the season has been going well so far and with a few weeks to go – despite the recent wetter conditions.

Oliver Paasik, manager of one such facility, the Rannahotel, on Pärnu shore, told AK that: "So far, our restaurant has performed completely satisfactorily. Certainly overheads have been rising, but the number of guests has remained roughly a constant. The rest of summer clearly lies ahead. We have a syaing in Pärnu that if July is a little rainy, August will be very, very nice."

August 2022 was exceptionally hot and sunny in Estonia, while July this year has seen torrential rain at times, and quite low temperatures at night.

Another restaurant, Raimond, at the Hedon Spa hotel, lies in a prime beachfront location also – in summertime, noone is interested in sitting indoors even with the changeable weather.

In fact, the main problem for this business remains the sheer numbers of diners.

Marko Lumera, head chef at Raimond, said: "Then it becomes hard. Wait times get longer, just as in many places in the city, so it is the case with us. But if people don't mind waiting a bit and enjoying each other's company, then this time can pass easily enough."

Rööm, another restaurant, is a new venue, in the town center. 

It has so far been performing well, after opening its doors in the spring, head chef Jürgen Lip says."We have exceeded all forecasts many times over and we are already eagerly anticipating the fall, as we will be making various alterations to the restaurant then. We will be opening a more private area with a separate chef's corner on the second floor."

Mum Cafe on has also only been in business, at its new location at least, for a few months, but customers have had no difficulty finding it, owner Maarit Kõrgekivi said.

Despite being a cafe, the venue is in fact the largest restaurant in Pärnu, seating 250.

"We opened at the end of April. May turned out to be very, very busy, something you certainly wouldn't have believed ahead to time. And then the real summer came, and of course we had hoped that that would be good. And we can't really complain about anything," she said.

About the only margin for improvement would be for the restaurant to be more on the itinerary of the many foreign tourists who visit Pärnu in summer, she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ester Vilgats,.

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:12

Ministry amending beaver hunting regulations in Estonia following criticism

15:49

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

15:23

Central bank: Savings and loan association membership on rise again in Q2

14:37

US Senate approves boost to $228 million in Baltic defense support in 2024

13:27

Pärnu restaurants report summer customer numbers are high

12:58

Ministry of Climate undersecretary positions not inundated with applicants

12:43

Liisa Pakosta: The car tax must not be levied on the disabled

12:15

President Karis: Viljandi Folk testimony to Estonia's thriving culture

12:12

Estonian women's epee team olympic hopes see setback at world championships

11:41

Court: Health Board, PPA's 2021 pandemic closure of Tallinn cafe justified

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

27.07

Tartu reveals most popular baby names of 2023 so far

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

27.07

Ministry defends €150,000 grant to failed English-language website

27.07

PPA's foreign partner breaches Estonian e-residency card issuing procedures

09:03

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised

26.07

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: