Gallery: 20,000 viewers tune in to 13th Pärnu Music Festival

Almost 20,000 people visited this year's Pärnu Music Festival or watched it online. The performances can be heard again on ERR's Jupiter streaming service.

Approximately 10,000 viewers attended the 10-day event, which drew to a close on July 21, while 9,500 watched over the internet.

In addition to 10 concerts, the Pärnu Music Festival also included the Järvi Academy and master classes for young musicians and conductors, led by Neeme Järvi, Paavo Järvi, Kristjan Järvi and leading guest instrumentalists

The event is one of the most renowned international classical music festivals in Estonia.

Listen to the performances again here.

