July temperatures in Estonia remained fairly constant

While Southern Europe has been sweltering in record temperatures in recent weeks, July in Estonia was pretty average, ERR reports, while the famously changeable Estonian weather has already brought hot weather, thunderstorms, as well as wet and cold weather – and in at least one case, hail.

Meteorologist Taimi Paljak said, a couple of days before the end of the month, that "July [temperatures] will finally turn out either to be at their usual average levels, or a little cooler."

Some local Tallinn residents were quite okay with this, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

One, Rasmus, told AK that: "I really like the current weather, as it's not hot whatsoever. I don't like the heat at all, while the temperatures are just right for talking a walk."

The weather in Estonia is mainly affected by the exchange of cyclonic systems, which can variously bring either warm or cold weather.

There have also been seasonal variations, Piia Post, professor of climate sciences at the University of Tartu, told ERR.

Post said: "What has been happening, which also very clearly points to climate change, is that the spring has been arriving a little earlier, the summers a little earlier too; in other words, the seasons have shifted a little. "

Changeable conditions from day-to-day were quite standard, however, Post added.

"This is how it is, the climate at our latitude is like this," said

Taimi Päljak noted that this meant being prepared for around three seasons in one day when out and about in August, noting that last Sunday, hail fell on Saaremaa.

