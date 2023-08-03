Thunderstorm warning issued for all of Estonia Thursday afternoon

Thunderstorm warning for August 3, 2023.
Thunderstorm warning for August 3, 2023. Source: Environment Agency
The Environment Agency has issued a level-one yellow thunderstorms warning for the country, with heavy rain, hail and strong winds forecast starting in the afternoon.

Showers are forecast to start from the northwest around noon and spread across Estonia heading northeast. Rain will pick up in intensity and could be accompanied by thunderstorms and possibly hail in the afternoon.

Southeast and south wind will pick up to 4-10 meters per second and up to 18 meters per second on the western coast, with wind of changeable direction and speed in store during thunderstorms. Temperatures will climb as high as 25 degrees before thunderstorms.

A level-one or yellow weather warning means that the weather could be dangerous in certain situation. People are urged to keep this in mind and keep a close eye on weather forecasts.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

