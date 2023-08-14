Central bank: Estonia's external economic activity fell in June

News
Shipping containers and tank cars. Photo is illustrative.
Shipping containers and tank cars. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

A flash estimate put Estonia's current account at €20 million in deficit in June, up from a €92 million deficit in June 2022, with both exports and imports of goods falling by 10 percent but service exports up 3 percent and imports 2 percent on year, bumping the services account surplus by €12 million to €238 million, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Monday.

Flash estimates published monthly

The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the balance of payments for the month before last on a monthly basis.

The quarterly balance of payments is compiled from a combined system of representative primary data sources, including surveys of companies, while the monthly balance of payments draws from a considerably smaller database. Although the monthly report uses as much of the data available for the month reported as possible, including administrative data sources and reports on international payments, it is subjective to a certain degree, which is why it is called an estimate. Once the quarterly balance of payments is released, the monthly balances of payments are adjusted accordingly.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2023 in September.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:24

Masonry heater reno, replacement support applications open in September

10:50

Access to population register info can only be restricted for companies

10:24

Audit: Tartu University Hospital procurements made without public tender

10:16

Central bank: Estonia's external economic activity fell in June

09:55

Solman: Pere Sihtkapital dropped the ball but money should not be reclaimed

13.08

Estonian offshore yacht crews sweep all before them in Kiel

13.08

Nearly 50 homes take part in Haapsalu cafes day

13.08

Ultima Thule and friends perform in memory of Riho Sibul

13.08

Minister: Baltic states can show unity on EU bureaucratic red tape

13.08

Pärnu cemetery makes space for dignified scattering of ashes

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

13.08

Tallinn Ironman competitor dies after being hospitalized

12.08

Dean of Tartu University: My actions were wrong

13.08

Pere Sihtkapital chief: We accept mistake and are working towards solution

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

13.08

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: