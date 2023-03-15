Central bank: Q4 2022 current account deficit due to reduced exports growth

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Estonia's current account of the balance of payments went into deficit on year by €46 million, or 0.5 percent GDP, as the deficit on the goods account increased by €529 million and the surplus on the services account narrowed by €125 million on year, according to a Bank of Estonia statistical release published this week.

Q1 stats out in June

Eesti Pank accompanies the release of statistics on the balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt with a separate statistical release and an economic policy explanation. Detailed information on services in foreign trade statistics is published from the first quarter of 2021 by Statistics Estonia.

The statistical release describes the main changes in the balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt. This release is independent of economic policy releases and is presented separately from them.

The central bank will release the statistics for the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt for the first quarter of 2023 together with an economic policy and statistical comment in June.

