Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

While activity declined in the external economy, the deficit on Estonia's current account of the balance of payments in the second quarter of 2023 narrowed on year from 5.4 percent to 3 percent GDP, reaching €284 million, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday.

Flash estimates monthly, full stats quarterly

The Bank of Estonia accompanies the release of statistics on the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt with a separate statistical release as well as an economic policy explanation. Since the first quarter of 2021, detailed information on services in foreign trade statistics has been published by Statistics Estonia.

The statistical release on the balance of payments describes the main changes in Estonia's balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The Bank of Estonia publishes a flash estimate of the balance of payments for the month before last on a monthly basis.

It will release the statistics for the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt for the third quarter of 2023 together with an economic policy and statistical comment in December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

14:02

Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

13:27

Kersti Kaljulaid: Sanctions on Russia require regular renewal

12:46

Central bank economist: Estonia's export difficulties have not eased

12:18

ERR in Germany: Taurus missiles to Ukraine conversation is ongoing

11:37

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court

11:20

Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

10:44

Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

10:07

Over 30 people leave Center Party after Kõlvart elected leader

08:59

Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress

11.09

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

11.09

Ratas and Kiik: Dozens contemplating quitting Center

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: