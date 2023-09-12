Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

While activity declined in the external economy, the deficit on Estonia's current account of the balance of payments in the second quarter of 2023 narrowed on year from 5.4 percent to 3 percent GDP, reaching €284 million, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Tuesday.

Flash estimates monthly, full stats quarterly

The Bank of Estonia accompanies the release of statistics on the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt with a separate statistical release as well as an economic policy explanation. Since the first quarter of 2021, detailed information on services in foreign trade statistics has been published by Statistics Estonia.

The statistical release on the balance of payments describes the main changes in Estonia's balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

The Bank of Estonia publishes a flash estimate of the balance of payments for the month before last on a monthly basis.

It will release the statistics for the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt for the third quarter of 2023 together with an economic policy and statistical comment in December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!