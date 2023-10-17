Ministry: 845 births registered in Estonia in September

A baby's hand holding an adult's finger.
A baby's hand holding an adult's finger. Source: Pixabay
A total of 845 births were registered in Estonia in September, the interior ministry reports.

According to data from the Ministry of the Interior's Department of Population Operations, in September this year, 392 girls were born, while 453 of the births were boys, totaling 845 live births.

This is down from September 2022's figure of 1,010 births, the ministry says.

Among these births, 10 pairs of twins were registered, three pairs of boys, one pair of girls and half-a-dozen mixed-gender pairs. 

By region, Tallinn (286 births) and the surrounding Harju County (108 births) saw the largest figures, as the most populous region of the country.

The rest of the figures, by county were: Tartu County: 125, Ida-Viru County: 47, Lääne-Viru County: 46, Pärnu County: 41, Viljandi County: 36, Rapla County: 26, Järva County and Saaremaa: 23 each, Lääne County: 21, Jõgeva County: 19, Valga County: 15, Võru County: 13, Põlva County: 12, and Hiiumaa: 4.

Elli, Eva, Nora and Saara (six cases) and Isabel, Mia and Sofia (five cases) were the most popular girls' names in September, while Martin (eight cases), Rasmus and Robin (six) and Leon, Lukas, Miron and Ragnar (five) were most-chosen for boys.

Marriages and name changes

507 marriages were concluded in the month of September (compared with 584 last September), of which 33 were conducted by notaries and 15 by clergy. 

212 marriages were dissolved (down from 222 in September 2022).

A total of 169 people (up from 162 last year) received a new name in the month of September, 41 of whom took a new first name, 104 a new second name, and 24 both new first and second names.

121 women changed their name in September, compared with 48 men.

Population statistics and changes in the demographic situation can be and often are commented on and disseminated by state agency Statistics Estonia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of the Interior

