Prices could rise slightly at end of year

Customers looking to beat next year's VAT hike by buying higher price items at the end of the year may not be so lucky. Businesses may raise their prices in expectation of an uptick in sales, an economist believes.

Estonia's inflation has significantly slowed over the course of the year and prices have remained more or less stable for the last few months, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Although some food items are still rising, diesel, gasoline and household expenses have all fallen.

But businesses may raise the price of durable goods in November and December, Bank of Estonia economist Lauri Matsulevitš believes.

"There is certainly a strong likelihood that consumers may bring forward the purchase of some major goods, durable goods, to this year. At the same time, this will also motivate retailers to raise prices earlier," Matsulevitš told AK.

