X!

Estonia appoints new language policy chief

News
Kairi Kaldoja.
Kairi Kaldoja. Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

Starting next February, Estonia's language policy will be centralized under a single official – Kairi Kaldoja, the newly appointed deputy secretary general for language policy at the Ministry of Education and Research.

Since 2013, Kairi Kaldoja has held various positions at the Prosecutor's Office, including leading the Southern District Prosecutor's Office from 2017-2024. She holds a master's degree in law from the University of Tartu, where she is also a lecturer teaching legal argumentation.

Ministry of Education and Research Secretary General Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts welcomed the appointment of an experienced leader with a strong background in law.

"The reform transitioning to Estonian-language education is underway, the Language Act is being updated and with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), the language technology field is set to take a leap forward," she highlighted.

The Ministry of Education and Research has had three deputy secretaries general, responsible for the area of general education and youth policy, the area of research and development, higher and vocational education policy, and the area of administration.

To date, language policy and the transition to Estonian-language education have been overseen by the ministry's secretary general. The creation of the new language policy deputy secretary general post was approved earlier this year.

"Language policy activities across the state need to be centrally coordinated," Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts stressed.

Kaldoja said she is excited to take on the challenge of leading the weighty responsibility of language policy at the ministry and on the national level.

She will take office as deputy secretary general on February 17, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

18:40

Opinions divided on Tallinn's planned virtual teaching trial

18:15

ERR in Ukraine: Pokrovsk prepares for third winter of war as Russians bear down

17:55

Experts consider conscription reform reasonable

17:38

Swimmers Zirk and Tribuntsov set domestic records in Budapest

17:19

Fencer Nelli Differt: EOK sportsperson's wage not enough to live on

16:50

Government mulling lower electricity price for industry at ordinary consumers' expense

16:23

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

16:01

Estonia appoints new language policy chief

15:47

Weekly: Jaak Roosaare hit with criminal suspicion

15:38

Estonian men's national floor-ball team just outside world champs last eight

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

11.12

Estonia's 2025 tax overhaul: Income, VAT and excise hikes plus new car tax

10.12

Ericsson scraps plans to build new factory in Estonia

11.12

Electricity prices in Estonia to hit €542 per MWh on Thursday morning

11.12

Gallery: Tallinn's 'million-kroon' toilet replaced at Toompea

10:33

Estonia declares Asper Biogene data theft leader an international fugitive

12:25

Estonia first to start inspecting Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels

10.12

Estonian adults' skills well above OECD average

11.12

EDF chief: The Ukrainians have reason to be disappointed with the West

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo