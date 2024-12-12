Estonia appoints new language policy chief

Starting next February, Estonia's language policy will be centralized under a single official – Kairi Kaldoja, the newly appointed deputy secretary general for language policy at the Ministry of Education and Research.

Since 2013, Kairi Kaldoja has held various positions at the Prosecutor's Office, including leading the Southern District Prosecutor's Office from 2017-2024. She holds a master's degree in law from the University of Tartu, where she is also a lecturer teaching legal argumentation.

Ministry of Education and Research Secretary General Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts welcomed the appointment of an experienced leader with a strong background in law.

"The reform transitioning to Estonian-language education is underway, the Language Act is being updated and with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), the language technology field is set to take a leap forward," she highlighted.

The Ministry of Education and Research has had three deputy secretaries general, responsible for the area of general education and youth policy, the area of research and development, higher and vocational education policy, and the area of administration.

To date, language policy and the transition to Estonian-language education have been overseen by the ministry's secretary general. The creation of the new language policy deputy secretary general post was approved earlier this year.

"Language policy activities across the state need to be centrally coordinated," Kristi Vinter-Nemvalts stressed.

Kaldoja said she is excited to take on the challenge of leading the weighty responsibility of language policy at the ministry and on the national level.

She will take office as deputy secretary general on February 17, 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!