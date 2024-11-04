X!

Estonian state to cut support measure budget for small local schools

News
Neeme School in Jõelähtme Municipality was one of the schools to receive a support grant in 2024.
Neeme School in Jõelähtme Municipality was one of the schools to receive a support grant in 2024. Source: ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research has submitted for approval amendments to a support measure for small local elementary schools, including a €1 million reduction in the measure's budget.

"Next year, the budget for the local elementary school support measure will be reduced, as the number of schools receiving support is projected to decrease," said ministry spokesperson Mari Annus. "A new application round will open in January 2025."

In this year's application round, 14 local governments were awarded a total of €1.3 million in grants for the operation of 18 schools. This year's budget, however, had been €3 million, meaning that more than half of the budgeted funding remained unallocated.

The measure's budget for next year will be reduced by €1 million.

"The budget for next year's application round is €2 million, and the terms of the round will also be specified by the new year," Annus noted. "The corresponding draft is currently under review."

Estonia's Education Strategy 2021-2035 stipulates that the local government responsible for organizing basic education must ensure access to local schools for at least the first and second stages of basic education – i.e. grades 1-3 and 4-6, respectively.

The support measure for local elementary schools was agreed upon in the government's coalition agreement for the years 2023-2027.

The goal of the measure is to motivate local governments to reorganize their school networks by promoting the establishment and operation of local schools and locations for grades 1-6, thereby encouraging the consolidation of third-stage education to larger municipal centers. This measure was intended to continue for the next three years.

A local government may apply for financial support via this measure if a local elementary school or location has between 18-89 students enrolled in regular education, and if the school is not located in a city or town, or within the same settlement as another municipal general education school.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

10:38

Estonian state to cut support measure budget for small local schools

09:55

Pollster: Only every fourth Estonian prefers cashier to self-checkout

09:28

Trial of Estonian citizen accused of treason starts

09:15

Russian citizens' voting rights discussion getting more passionate in Estonia

09:03

Tartu suffering surge in organized thefts

08:38

EDF officer: Russia losses in Ukraine outpace new recruit numbers

08:06

ERR in the US: Pennsylvania bakery's cookies 'predict' election winner

07:28

Recent, strong winds in Estonia easing up from Monday

07:00

Tallinn's Christmas market opens at end of November

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.10

Study: English overused while Finnish scarce in Tallinn

01.11

EDF colonel: North Korean units in Ukraine likely to suffer heavy losses

03.11

Former mayor: Tallinn city government's services consolidation a mistake

03.11

Hiiumaa ferry connection at risk from winds picking up again Sunday Updated

03.11

Margus Tsahkna: Concessions will only grow the aggressor's appetite

03.11

Ülo Mattheus: Ukraine war, unresolved drifting into the new world order

03.11

Enefit Power aims to launch new shale oil plant in early 2025

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo