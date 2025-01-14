Impact analyses for state takeover of secondary education due in May

The Ministry of Education and Research is advancing its plan to bring Estonia's secondary education under state control by 2035. A school system analysis, set to be completed this May, will guide the next steps in the transition.

According to Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), a comprehensive analysis of the country's school system is currently underway to determine the path forward for transferring secondary education to state control starting in 2035.

"In order to even begin making decisions, we need an impact analysis, a school system analysis, a socioeconomic impact analysis and a financial impact analysis," Kallas said. "We're currently conducting these impact analyses, and the deadline for their completion is May."

She noted that while the state would assume responsibility for secondary and vocational education enrollment spots, local governments would still retain the right to operate high schools. Legal clarity is key.

"In other words, we will have a unified secondary education policy in the future which also includes vocational education," the minister explained. "The state will be responsible for these, and that funding will be in the state budget; it will be funded by the state. This means the state taking over high schools currently operated by local governments. That's including their buildings and all associated expenses, amounting to approximately €90 million."

Aivar Paas, principal of Vändra High School, emphasized that the state has to carefully consider where and under what conditions state high schools will be established.

"I don't think it's right if high school education were to disappear from rural areas and be shifted entirely to major cities," Paas said.

"On the other hand, if the state can guarantee funding and ensure that all children are accommodated in educational institutions, then by all means," he added.

Students in a hallway at Kiili High School. November 2023. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Pärnu Deputy Mayor Ene Täht pointed out that while it's yet unknown what the high school system in Pärnu County will end up looking like, key issues they face involve housing and transport.

"The most crucial thing in terms of Pärnu County is ensuring public transport for students — a proper and functional public transport system that would allow students to get to school in the morning and back home in the evening," Täht explained. "Or, for very remote areas, there should also be state-backed dormitory options."

Häädemeeste Municipal Mayor Külliki Kiiver stated that she is satisfied with the quality of her municipality's high school education, and stressed that local governments should retain the right to continue making decisions regarding educational institutions in their region.

"I see this more as an indication of mistrust in local governments," Kiiver acknowledged.

"The entire process we've been experiencing since the beginning of last year — which has included negotiation attempts as well as the signing of an education agreement — feels rather rushed," the municipal mayor said. "And reflects a desire to nationalize secondary education without the proper analyses or a clear overall picture."

