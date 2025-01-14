Tallinn tackles concerns over Estonian-language education transition

Tallinn faces challenges in transitioning to Estonian-language education, particularly in the fourth grade, with teacher preparedness, methodology, and funding being key concerns as the city moves to integrate non-native speakers.

This year and for the first time in the history of Estonia since the restoration of independence, all first-grade and fourth-grade students will be taught in Estonian-only.

Speaking at the City of Tallinn's weekly press conference on Tuesday, Tallinn Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said: "The transition to Estonian-language education is particularly challenging in the first four grades. [But] it varies from school to school."

Teaching has been conducted in the Estonian language across the country and in the first and fourth grades since last September, according to reforms transitioning to Estonian-language education, a central plank of Reform Party policy.

However, the lack of teachers proficient in the required methodologies has given cause for concern, particularly in schools that did not implement early language immersion and whose teachers are not native Estonian speakers – Tallinn has a large minority whose first language is Russian.

This has meant that ahead of the transition to Estonian-language education, there had been no experience in teaching fourth-grade subjects to non-native speakers in Estonian.

Ossinovski said that observations have been conducted in schools and kindergartens under the leadership of the Tallinn Education Department, to identify deficiencies.

"When problem areas are identified, we respond promptly and provide support," the mayor said.

Ossinovski also noted that more funds have been allocated in this year's city budget for the transition to Estonian-language education than had been the case last year.

"If issues can be solved with funding, we take those proposals seriously," Ossinovski went on.

Tallinn is also working with partners, such as researchers from Tallinn University, to develop a comprehensive monitoring system for the quality of the transition.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200), who is responsible for education, said: "The focus is on language, mathematics, natural sciences, and mental well-being."

"We are currently observing fourth-grade students and will do so again in fifth grade to start drawing conclusions," Jašin went on.

"This is important information for both the state and society," he added.

Jašin noted that a success factor has been that every kindergarten group and class in the capital at least has an Estonian-speaking teacher: "The lessons or group activities in kindergartens are in Estonian," he confirmed.

According to Jašin, another concern is the fourth grade in schools especially the methodological preparation of new teachers.

"We are talking about integrated subject and language teaching. In the 10 transition schools that implemented early language immersion, no methodological deficiencies were identified, while significant shortcomings were found in other schools regarding how lessons are structured," Jašin said.

"All the attention of education leaders and local government officials should be on the fifth grades and on subject teachers at the start of the next school year," the deputy mayor went on.

There are also around a hundred teachers in Tallinn who have received an extension and must bring their Estonian language skills up to B2 level in the Common European Framework, by this coming fall.

On December 12, 2022, the Riigikogu passed the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act and other amendments, known colloquially as the Estonian-language education transition law.

