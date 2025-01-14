X!

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia

News
President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu and President Alar Karis.
President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu and President Alar Karis. Source: Raigo Pajula/ Office of the President
News

President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu is on an official visit to Estonia this week to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

This is the first high-level visit from the Maldives to Estonia and one of President Muizzu's first visits to Europe.

The visit focuses on creating opportunities for closer political relations and practical partnerships in the digital, cyber and e-governance fields, on climate and environmental issues and in science and education, a statement from President Karis' office said.

On Monday, Muizzu met with Karis, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform).

On Tuesday, he will receive an overview of Estonian innovation and digital solutions and visit the e-Estonia Briefing Center. Muizzu will then meet with representatives from ministries and the Riigikogu.

On Wednesday, the president will visit Tartu to learn about the university's research and visit the Estonian Genome Project. He will also visit the Estonian National Museum.

President Muizzu will visit Estonia from January 13-16.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:50

Contractors: Bleak traffic statistics reflects situation of roads

13:23

Hobby school support down by a third over five years in Estonia

13:18

Estonian tennis player Markus Mölder makes it to Bressuire tournament main draw

12:51

Six local governments hike land tax to maximum extent this year

12:17

Impact analyses for state takeover of secondary education due in May

11:55

Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia

11:23

Kristi Raik: Security in 2025 or what doesn't kill you makes you stronger

10:53

Estonian duo stay 11th in Dakar Rally despite challenges in Saudi dunes

10:44

Estonia joins EU nations in calls for lower Russian oil cap, end to gas imports

10:24

Researcher: Hybrid tactics likely spreading from Taiwan Strait to the Baltic Sea

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

13.01

Births drop by over a thousand to fewer than 10,000 in Estonia last year

13.01

Ida-Viru County accident delays eastbound Elron trains

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

12.01

Thousands of households still without power in Estonia

13.01

Former ISS head: The Baltics are not of special importance to Russia

08:49

Bill would allow state to collect social tax on undeclared 'envelope wages'

13.01

What kind of navies would the Baltics need to counter threats?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo