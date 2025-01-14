Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu makes first visit to Estonia

President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu is on an official visit to Estonia this week to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

This is the first high-level visit from the Maldives to Estonia and one of President Muizzu's first visits to Europe.

The visit focuses on creating opportunities for closer political relations and practical partnerships in the digital, cyber and e-governance fields, on climate and environmental issues and in science and education, a statement from President Karis' office said.

On Monday, Muizzu met with Karis, Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) and Minister of Climate Yoko Alender (Reform).

On Tuesday, he will receive an overview of Estonian innovation and digital solutions and visit the e-Estonia Briefing Center. Muizzu will then meet with representatives from ministries and the Riigikogu.

On Wednesday, the president will visit Tartu to learn about the university's research and visit the Estonian Genome Project. He will also visit the Estonian National Museum.

President Muizzu will visit Estonia from January 13-16.

