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Estonian defense forces uniform sold online, but unauthorized public wear illegal

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EDF personnel in camouflage during Exercise WOLFPACK.
EDF personnel in camouflage during Exercise WOLFPACK. Source: Eesti kaitsevägi/n-srs Triinu Liis Mullaste
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While wearing Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) uniforms and insignia without the right to do so is illegal, they can still be bought freely online.

Under the Defense Forces Service Act, using the EDF uniform or insignia without authorization is banned, and illegal use is a misdemeanor offense the EDF itself can pursue.

This is in order to avoid for instance "false flag" efforts during times of crises, as well as cases of "stolen valor".

The regulation is set by a defense minister directive outlining each uniform element. Items like a regular officer's beret, sold by the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit) shop, meet that description. Online stores also offer various camouflage items: a summer scout cap, raincoat, shirt, vests and more. Reports have come in of uniforms worn in public by those lacking the right to do so.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) can also verify, in public, whether an individual wearing EDF uniform is entitled to do so. The EDF can open misdemeanor proceedings where there is reason to believe the rules have been breached — for example based on information received, or where there is reasonable doubt about whether the wearer has the right.

There is no direct legal ban on buying or selling such products in civilian circulation, for instance via military surplus outlets, however, while retailing or producing them does not require a Defense Ministry permit.

At the same time, if a uniform was directly issued by the EDF, which makes it state property, selling or otherwise transferring it without authorization is prohibited, and the buyer of a standard EDF uniform or insignia is still liable if they wear it in public, even if the seller lacked the permit to sell.

In 2021 the Defense Ministry clarified that civilian wearing of the uniform was being banned due to its being official clothing worn in the course of service duties, including in combat. The ministry said it was vital a person wearing uniform, or clothing resembling it who was not a member of the military did not get confused with a service member carrying out duties.

The EDF considered this particularly important during any crisis or unrest, where illegal wearing of such clothing could, either inadvertently or deliberately, create a false impression of the actions of the EDF, the Defense League or the state. The concern also echoes what is often called "stolen valor" in the U.S. — the false impression created by wearing military uniform without entitlement.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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