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Defense Minister Martin Herem hires air defense expert Mati Tikerpuu as adviser

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Mati Tikerpuu.
Mati Tikerpuu. Source: ICDS
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Reservist Colonel Mati Tikerpuu, an air defense specialist, starts work as an adviser to Defense Minister Martin Herem (Reform) next month.

Herem told ERR that Tikerpuu's two main tasks will relate to air alerts and public threats notification, as well as improving society's awareness of threats and how to reduce and mitigate them — whether by finding an alternative location, creating a shelter, or strengthening infrastructure by engineering means.

"Air alerts and public notification need to be at a better level; all providers of vital services, and society as a whole, need to be better informed about both the threats and the possibilities for reducing and mitigating them," Herem said.

Herem described Tikerpuu as a "very high level" air defense specialist, noting he has also served as a brigade commander. "He understands general military questions very well and will help move this issue forward quickly over the next six months," the minister, a former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), added.

Tikerpuu, who will be a full-time hire, himself told ERR he has served in the defense forces for more than 30 years, over half of that working on air defense.

"I'm being hired to help the minister make informed decisions. But Herem himself also has a very clear ambition about where he wants to get to with these developments in the near future. We've had conversations about where to go and what to do. But as for various development ideas or proposals, I couldn't comment on them publicly right now," Tikerpuu said.

Tikerpuu is the former commander of the EDF's 2nd Infantry Brigade (South). He worked for nearly a year at the Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) as category manager for communications and radars, finishing in that role last December. Since then he has been working as development director for the drone sector with the volunteer Defense League (Kaitseliit).

He has served in the EDF since 1997. He starts in his new role in November.

A recent drone threat warning drill was assessed to have gone better than the previous two earlier this year, but improvements still need to be made, authorities say.

Herem has said improvements need to be made in air and also maritime defense more generally, and the option of purchasing light fighter jets for Estonia's Air Force (Õhuvägi), part of the EDF, is being weighed up. Their role would include countering drones.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

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