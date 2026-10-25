Defense minister: Light fighter jets could be procured within 4 years

Minister of Defense Martin Herem has said Estonia could need around a dozen light fighter jets to counter jet-powered attack drones, and a procurement could take up to four years.

The Baltic air forces do not have a single fighter jet between them, and NATO's Air Defense Mission monitors the region's skies instead.

Fighter jets cost between €15 million and €100 million each, and while Estonia has wanted them for years, funding has been an obstacle.

For the last 15 years, the Estonian Air Force has used two Czech L-39 light fighter jets for training. But now Herem believes aircraft capable of intercepting jet-powered drones are needed.

"The Ukrainians use F-16 fighter jets to destroy nearly half of them. But we certainly could not afford to go down that route. However, smaller jet-powered aircraft could fulfill that role, whether manned or unmanned," he said.

Minister of Defense Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Today we know that manned aircraft definitely work. We still do not know very much about unmanned aircraft," the defense minister added.

Light fighter jets would also have a role in hunting loitering munitions, former Air Force commander Vello Loemaa said.

"These aircraft need to be used against drones with speeds ranging from just over 100 to 600 kilometers per hour. The rest of the process – everything involved in engaging a drone, from detection to destruction – is exactly the same as with larger fighter aircraft," he said.

Estonia has pilots for light fighter jets, but they have not been trained to engage aerial targets. "We have the expertise needed to provide further training. But we lack expertise in the specific field of engaging aerial targets," Loemaa said.

A squadron would consist of around a dozen fighter jets, and training would take a year or two.

Vello Loemaa. Source: ERR

Herem believes the aircraft could be procured within four years or even sooner.

"Where and when exactly we will procure them is still quite unclear at the moment. The same goes for where they will be based. But there are certain tasks for which we have no other good alternative," the minister said.

The air force has planned to acquire fighter jets for decades, but its ability to lobby has been weak.

"I would also say there has been a lack of expertise. What is happening now in the war in the skies over Ukraine could have been foreseen. But better late than never, now that this knowledge is reaching others as well," Loemaa said.

He noted that cooperation between the Baltic navies once gave rise to BALTRON, while the air forces also discussed Baltwing, a joint air squadron. However, a lack of resources and common plans has been an obstacle.

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