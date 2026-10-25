X!

Defense minister: Light fighter jets could be procured within 4 years

News
Czech L-39 light fighter jets.
Czech L-39 light fighter jets. Source: SCANPIX/CTK Photo/Alamy/Josef Vostarek/
News

Minister of Defense Martin Herem has said Estonia could need around a dozen light fighter jets to counter jet-powered attack drones, and a procurement could take up to four years.

The Baltic air forces do not have a single fighter jet between them, and NATO's Air Defense Mission monitors the region's skies instead.

Fighter jets cost between €15 million and €100 million each, and while Estonia has wanted them for years, funding has been an obstacle.

For the last 15 years, the Estonian Air Force has used two Czech L-39 light fighter jets for training. But now Herem believes aircraft capable of intercepting jet-powered drones are needed. 

"The Ukrainians use F-16 fighter jets to destroy nearly half of them. But we certainly could not afford to go down that route. However, smaller jet-powered aircraft could fulfill that role, whether manned or unmanned," he said.

Minister of Defense Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Today we know that manned aircraft definitely work. We still do not know very much about unmanned aircraft," the defense minister added.

Light fighter jets would also have a role in hunting loitering munitions, former Air Force commander Vello Loemaa said.

"These aircraft need to be used against drones with speeds ranging from just over 100 to 600 kilometers per hour. The rest of the process – everything involved in engaging a drone, from detection to destruction – is exactly the same as with larger fighter aircraft," he said.

Estonia has pilots for light fighter jets, but they have not been trained to engage aerial targets. "We have the expertise needed to provide further training. But we lack expertise in the specific field of engaging aerial targets," Loemaa said.

A squadron would consist of around a dozen fighter jets, and training would take a year or two.

Vello Loemaa. Source: ERR

Herem believes the aircraft could be procured within four years or even sooner.

"Where and when exactly we will procure them is still quite unclear at the moment. The same goes for where they will be based. But there are certain tasks for which we have no other good alternative," the minister said.

The air force has planned to acquire fighter jets for decades, but its ability to lobby has been weak.

"I would also say there has been a lack of expertise. What is happening now in the war in the skies over Ukraine could have been foreseen. But better late than never, now that this knowledge is reaching others as well," Loemaa said.

He noted that cooperation between the Baltic navies once gave rise to BALTRON, while the air forces also discussed Baltwing, a joint air squadron. However, a lack of resources and common plans has been an obstacle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Valner Väino

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:02

EKA graphic design students students put on 'spooky' exhibiton

09:29

Defense minister: Light fighter jets could be procured within 4 years

08:40

Tallinn Zoo hosts annual Pumpkin Party

08:18

Police tackle underage drinking, illegal scooters in Tartu

24.10

Justice chancellor: Wild boar cannot be made to suffer when training hunting dogs

24.10

Isamaa party promises to close the climate ministry and create scandals committee

24.10

Passenger ferry traffic on Narva River in danger of being discontinued

24.10

Estonian courts overloaded with prison inmate complaints

24.10

Expert: SDE waiting in the wings as disappointment with other parties mounts

24.10

Energy firms: Higher network fees could deter battery storage investment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.10

Gallery: Winning Tallinn Town Hall Square revamp design picked

22.10

Estonian folk dancers' video goes viral with global Born From Culture trend

12.04

ISS: Twenty individuals with links to Estonia may be in Syria war zone

28.11

Exposé: Extensive 'Racket' Seen in How MPs Distribute Funding

18.05

Russian citizen fined, visa revoked for apparent cigarette smuggling

24.10

Hosting Ukraine reconstruction conference to cost Estonia €13.5 million

24.10

Estonian courts overloaded with prison inmate complaints

24.06

Dave’s revolver: SDE, IRL leaders say UK vote will give rise to more populism

24.10

Passenger ferry traffic on Narva River in danger of being discontinued

24.10

Archival studies shed light on sunken steamer's fate in Estonian waters

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo