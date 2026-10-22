Shorter-range HIMARS missiles arrive in Estonia

Defense Minister Martin Herem confirmed to ERR that missiles with a range of 70 kilometers for the HIMARS rocket artillery system have arrived in Estonia.

Estonia has been waiting for some time for U.S.-supplied ammunition for its HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems.

Estonia ordered both ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers and GMLRS rockets with a range of approximately 70 kilometers.

However, the United States suspended ammunition deliveries in the spring due to the war in Iraq.

While deliveries of long-range ammunition remain on hold, the 70-kilometer-range rockets have arrived, Herem told Vikerraadio.

"Everything that was originally included in our contract is now in Estonia. The launchers for the Korean system (K239 Chunmoo) will arrive next year, while the ammunition will hopefully arrive next year as well, but more likely in early 2028," Herem said.

"In addition, we are expecting various types of ammunition both this year and next year with ranges well beyond 50 kilometers, approaching 100 kilometers. These include artillery ammunition as well as loitering munitions, which are large, winged drones," the defense minister added.

The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) has six HIMARS (M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) multiple launch rocket systems. In April, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments and U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin signed a contract to purchase three additional HIMARS launchers, which are expected to arrive in Estonia in 2027.

A HIMARS interchangeable rocket pod can carry either six GMLRS rockets with a range of 15 to 92 kilometers, two guided PrSM (Precision Strike Missile) missiles with a range of 60 to 499 kilometers or one guided ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missile with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

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