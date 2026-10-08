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Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

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Cartridges. Photo is illustrative.
Cartridges. Photo is illustrative. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
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The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) has launched a tender for weapons, ammunition, components and training with an estimated value of up to €195 million.

The procurement is split into five lots — three for ammunition worth €145 million and two for weapons worth €50 million — with seven-year framework agreements for each.

The sum makes it among the larger defense procurements the RKIK has issued to date.

Under the terms of the tender, the RKIK intends to conclude a framework agreement to purchase 40 mm and 23 mm weaponry plus 76 mm, 40 mm and 23 mm ammunition. The tender also covers the purchase of various types of these weapons and ammunition and their components, along with training and instruction, as well as life-cycle support services.

The ammunition types include blank rounds, training and practice ammunition, as well as a range of live ammunition with various lethal and non-lethal projectiles.

The products must be manufactured in EU or NATO member states and currently be in use as standard equipment by conventional military units or special forces in EU or NATO countries. Products currently being introduced into service in these countries are also eligible.

The RKIK will conclude framework agreements with a maximum estimated total value of €195 million.

Under the draft contract, the seller may, in justified cases, request an advance payment of up to 30 percent of the contract value, but RKIK retains the right to refuse the advance payment.

If an advance payment has been made but the seller fails to fulfill its obligations, it must immediately refund the advance payment, including VAT, to the buyer.

The RKIK is accepting tender bids until November 13 this year.

Estonia's largest defense contract so far remains the €400 million IRIS-T SLM air defense system, signed jointly with Latvia in 2023. A HIMARS deal in 2022, worth over $200 million, was described at the time as the largest weapons procurement in Estonia up to that point.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Karin Koppel

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