NATO chief Mark Rutte to visit Estonia next week

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is due to visit Estonia next week, meeting the country's leaders and visiting Ämari Air Base and Tallinn University of Technology.

Rutte is scheduled meet with newly inaugurated President Ülle Madise on Wednesday, along with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), Defense Minister Martin Herem (Reform) and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Rutte will also hold a joint press conference with Prime Minister Michal, NATO's press service said Friday.

The NATO Secretary General last visited Estonia in October 2024, shortly after taking office in that role. The 2024 trip was his first visit to a NATO eastern flank country, and over the two days he met with Estonian leaders, visited Tapa military base and Tallinn University, and also visited the memorial to the victims of communism in Tallinn.

Ülle Madise takes office as president on Monday.

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