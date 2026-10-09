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Alar Karis: 5 years as Estonia's president in pictures

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With King Carl XVI Gustaf during the Swedish royal couple’s visit to Tartu, Thursday, May 4, 2023.
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Alar Karis took office in October 2021 promising to be a balancer and a mediator. Five years later, his term is over This is a short selection of his presidency in pictures.

Karis was head of state when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an invasion which is still ongoing as he departs from Kadriorg.

President Karis announced at midsummer this year he would not be seeking a second term. He hands over the presidency to Ülle Madise on Monday.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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