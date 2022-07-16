USA allows Estonia to buy six HIMARS missile systems

American and Estonian flags.
American and Estonian flags. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
The U.S. will allow Estonia to buy six High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) confirmed on Friday. The weapons have been effectively used by the Ukrainian military.

The proposed sale will allow Estonia to modernize its armed forces, strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies, a statement said.

"Estonia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," the statement added.

It denied it will alter the region's basic military balance.

The DSCA said the move supports U.S. foreign and national security policy while improving the security of a NATO Ally. The sale will not cause any adverse impacts on U.S. defense readiness.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin and up to 30 representatives may need to travel to Estonia during the delivery, training, integration, and testing of the systems.

A HIMARS is a light rocket launcher mounted on a truck frame that is known for its long range and accuracy. In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army has been using the weapons to destroy Russian arms depots.

Head of the Estonian Defense Forces, Lt. General Martin Herem confirmed Estonia was looking to purchase multiple rocket launchers last week.

On Friday, the State Department also approved a separate potential sale of medium-range air-to-air missiles and related equipment for NATO Ally Norway in a deal valued at up to $950 million, Reuters reported.

Editor: Helen Wright

